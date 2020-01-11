By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Croydex Stick & Lock Toilet Roll Holder

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Croydex Stick & Lock Toilet Roll Holder
£ 7.00
£7.00/each
  • - No drill required
  • - Measures 172 x 175 x 20 mm (H x W x D)
  • - 5-year rust-free guarantee
  • Whether you rent, hate DIY or both, the contemporary Stick ‘n' Lock™ chrome-plated toilet roll holder is for you. Simple to install using the self-adhesive pads provided, you'll quickly refresh and modernise your bathroom. No need for tools and no risk of tile damage. Easy to maintain, the bright chrome finish is wipe clean and rust resistant. Co-ordinating items available in the Stick n' Lock Range.
  • The wall plugs supplied are for use on solid walls only. For cavity walls or plasterboard use specialist fixings that are suitable for the type of wall construction. To retain the best quality finish, clean product regularly with a soft damp cloth. Do not use abrasive or chemical cleaners, as these may damage the product. Redecoration may be required on some painted surfaces after removal. Do not use tile cleaning chemicals on or around this product as they may affect adhesion.
  • Always take care when using power tools, especially if there is any water in the working area. When drilling into a tiled surface do not use a hammer drill. Always use a drill bit that is suitable for the surface that is being drilled. The maximum safe working load is 2.5kg distributed evenly. Do Not Overload.

Does what it say's. brilliant

5 stars

Does what it say's. brilliant

