Bonne Maman Yogurt With Raspberry Layer 4 X 125G

Product Description
- Raspberry compote layered yoghurt
- Made using only the freshest whole milk to create a thick, creamy and deliciously smooth natural yoghurt served on a layer of Bonne Maman compote
- Pots not to be sold separately.
- Made with whole milk
- Yoghurt with raspberry preparation
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk Yoghurt 70%, Raspberry Preparation 28% (Raspberries 60%, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Fruit Pectin), Sugar
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Not suitable for home freezing. For use by date: see top of the pack.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- Bonne Maman,
- PO Box 5250,
- Frome,
- BA11 9DB.
Return to
- Bonne Maman products are made using timeless recipes and simple ingredients. If for any reason you are not totally satisfied with this product, please write to:
- Or email: info@bonnemaman.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|456 kJ/109 kcal
|Fat
|4.1 g
|of which saturates
|2.6 g
|Carbohydrates
|15 g
|of which sugars
|15 g
|Fibre
|1.0 g
|Protein
|2.4 g
|Salt
|0.09 g
