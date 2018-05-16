By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bonne Maman Yogurt With Raspberry Layer 4 X 125G

Bonne Maman Yogurt With Raspberry Layer 4 X 125G
£ 2.50
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Raspberry compote layered yoghurt
  • Made using only the freshest whole milk to create a thick, creamy and deliciously smooth natural yoghurt served on a layer of Bonne Maman compote
  • Pots not to be sold separately.
  • Made with whole milk
  • Yoghurt with raspberry preparation
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk Yoghurt 70%, Raspberry Preparation 28% (Raspberries 60%, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Fruit Pectin), Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Not suitable for home freezing. For use by date: see top of the pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.

Return to

  • Bonne Maman products are made using timeless recipes and simple ingredients. If for any reason you are not totally satisfied with this product, please write to:
  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.
  • Or email: info@bonnemaman.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 456 kJ/109 kcal
Fat 4.1 g
of which saturates 2.6 g
Carbohydrates15 g
of which sugars 15 g
Fibre 1.0 g
Protein 2.4 g
Salt 0.09 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

