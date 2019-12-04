Yoplait Disney Frozen Strawberry Fromage Frais 6X45g

Product Description
- Strawberry Fromage Frais
- www.disney.com
- Frozen Fromage Frais with your favourite kids characters
- Frozen Fromage Frais is the perfect kids snack for lunchboxes
- Frozen Kids fromage frais is perfect for on the go snacking, with no artificial sweeteners!
- See only as a 6-pot pack
- Source of calcium
- No artificial sweeteners
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 270g
- Source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Fromage Frais (Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Cream, Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 7.5%, Water, Strawberry Purée from Concentrate 5%, Modified Maize Starch, Colours: Anthocyanins, Carotenes, Natural Flavouring, Calcium Phosphate, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Number of uses
Recommended serving: 2 x 45g pots
Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Yoplait UK Ltd,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 16A,
Return to
- Yoplait UK Ltd,
- Consumer Care,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- 0800 358 0401
- www.yoplait.co.uk
- Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 16A,
- Fonthill Industrial Park,
- Clondalkin,
- Dublin 22,
Net Contents
45
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 90g serving
|Energy
|374kJ/89kcal
|337kJ/80kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|2.2g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|10.6g
|9.5g
|of which sugars
|10.0g
|9.0g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|5.3g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.12g
|Calcium
|170mg (21% RI*)
|150mg (18% RI*)
|Vitamin D
|2.9µg (58% RI*)
|2.5µg (50% RI*)
|*RI: Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Recommended serving: 2 x 45g pots
|-
|-
|Calcium per serving: 150mg
|-
|-
|Vitamin D per serving: 2.5µg
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019