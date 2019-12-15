Stockwell & Co. Soft Spread 1Kg

Dairy free, rapeseed spread.
This is dairy free and mostly made of rapeseed oil, which is by far the healthiest oil/fat. It's not the greatest taste but it's not the worst. The equivalent 'health' version of this with same ingredients is 10 times the price. It's not suitable for baking. If you're looking for dairy free and health conscious it's great.
Unpleasant taste and limited use - if any!
To be fair it’s not recommended for baking but I don’t know what you could use it for. It tastes synthetic and unpleasant. Best avoided
Good for flapjacks
Very watery makes toast very soggy but made a good flap jack and doesnt taste too bad , i wont be trying again however as it a very strange consistency , difficult to spread
Awful, would not buy or recommend.
Absolutely awful. Watery on top, not even any good for spreading on toast. Way too sloppy to bake with. Ended up binning it and replacing with a different shop's own brand.
Awful
It's awful! It's really wet and doesn't work to grease cake tins at all (I normally use margarine as it's the best thing for the job) it also didn't mix into the cake as well as other brands and wouldn't fluff up. Would not recommend at all.
get rid.
Diabolical, don't feed this to a human person - awful stuff.