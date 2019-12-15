By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Stockwell & Co. Soft Spread 1Kg

2(6)Write a review
Stockwell & Co. Soft Spread 1Kg
£ 1.25
£1.25/kg
2 teaspoons (10g)
  • Energy160kJ 39kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1597kJ / 388kcal

Product Description

  • Vegetable fat spread (42%).
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt (1%), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Stabiliser (Sodium Alginate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta Carotene).

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Warnings

  • Not suitable for home baking.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1597kJ / 388kcal160kJ / 39kcal
Fat42.8g4.3g
Saturates8.9g0.9g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt1.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for home baking.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Dairy free, rapeseed spread.

5 stars

This is dairy free and mostly made of rapeseed oil, which is by far the healthiest oil/fat. It's not the greatest taste but it's not the worst. The equivalent 'health' version of this with same ingredients is 10 times the price. It's not suitable for baking. If you're looking for dairy free and health conscious it's great.

Unpleasant taste and limited use - if any!

1 stars

To be fair it’s not recommended for baking but I don’t know what you could use it for. It tastes synthetic and unpleasant. Best avoided

Good for flapjacks

2 stars

Very watery makes toast very soggy but made a good flap jack and doesnt taste too bad , i wont be trying again however as it a very strange consistency , difficult to spread

Awful, would not buy or recommend.

1 stars

Absolutely awful. Watery on top, not even any good for spreading on toast. Way too sloppy to bake with. Ended up binning it and replacing with a different shop's own brand.

Awful

1 stars

It's awful! It's really wet and doesn't work to grease cake tins at all (I normally use margarine as it's the best thing for the job) it also didn't mix into the cake as well as other brands and wouldn't fluff up. Would not recommend at all.

get rid.

1 stars

Diabolical, don't feed this to a human person - awful stuff.

Usually bought next

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Tesco White Medium Bread 800G

£ 0.59
£0.07/100g

Creamfields Apricot Strawberry Raspberry Fromage Frais 12 X 50G

£ 0.73
£0.12/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here