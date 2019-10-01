Nim's Air Dried Apple Crisps 20G

Great appley sack.
These were very nice. Strongly appley without a synthetic flavour. Not too hard like some I've tried. I will definitely get these again. Avoid the watermelon ones - they taste like hay.
Would recommend
These crisps are healthy and taste great. I've been buying them for a while now and never get tired of them.
I am a fan of apple crisps and try most of the one
I am a fan of apple crisps and try most of the ones available on the market. Unfortunately, these are truly horrible. They have a cardboardy taste and I found stalks and top bits have not been removed from the apples before drying. Not impressed and it's a shame I got 3 packs of these due to an offer and higher expectations!
So nice
These are so nice and a perfect solution to a treat that feels naughty to eat but is good for you and low in calories.