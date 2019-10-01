By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nim's Air Dried Apple Crisps 20G

4(4)Write a review
Nim's Air Dried Apple Crisps 20G
£ 1.00
£5.00/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Apple Crisps
  • Change4Life!
  • Eat well, Move more, Live Longer
  • Incredibly tasty... apple
  • As a health conscious mum, I found many snacks which claimed to have 'no nasties', but noticeably didn't have much goodness or natural flavour either!
  • So I filled a gap by creating a range of multi-award winning, 100% natural snacks, using just one ingredient!
  • Made in our very own factory in Kent, we air dry thinly sliced fruit using our unique process to achieve the perfect combination of natural goodness, authentic taste and crunchiness. Nim's are not only free from additives, preservatives & added sugar but retain much of the nutritional goodness and great natural taste.
  • Licensed by the Department of Health, each pack counts as 1 of your 5 a day and is suitable for vegans and Coeliac sufferers.
  • If you enjoy these deliciously moreish snacks, why not try our range of Air Dried Vegetable Crisps?
  • We have also now introduced Nim's kids - a range just for children!
  • Enjoy! Nimisha
  • Values per serving 20g Energy 66kcal/281kJ 3%, Low Fat 0g 0%, Low Saturates 0g 0%, Med Sugar* 14g 15%, Low Salt* 0g 0%, Vitamin C 3mg 4%
  • of the reference intake
  • Typical energy values per 100g: 331kcal/1405kJ
  • (*naturally occurring)
  • Delicious, healthy, authentic
  • Air dried, not fried
  • 100% natural fruit
  • Deliciously healthy award winning snacks
  • Certified as 1 of your 5 a day
  • 66 calories
  • High in fibre & vitamin C
  • Gluten & dairy free
  • Great taste 2013
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 20g
  • High in fibre & vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Air Dried: 100% Apple

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, eat immediately!

Produce of

Produced and packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Nim's Fruit Ltd,
  • 3/1 Trinity Trading Estate,
  • Tribune Drive,
  • Sittingbourne,
  • Kent,
  • ME10 2PG,

Return to

  • Nim's Fruit Ltd,
  • 3/1 Trinity Trading Estate,
  • Tribune Drive,
  • Sittingbourne,
  • Kent,
  • ME10 2PG,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 01795 424 238
  • www.nimsfruitcrisps.com

Net Contents

20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 20gPer 100g
Energy 281kJ/1405kJ/
-66kcal331kcalRI%RI%
Fat 0g1g
Of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates 16g79g
Of which sugars*14g68g
Fibre 3g14g
Protein 0g2g
Salt*0g0g
Vitamin C 3mg (4%)16mg (20%)
(*naturally occurring)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Great appley sack.

5 stars

These were very nice. Strongly appley without a synthetic flavour. Not too hard like some I've tried. I will definitely get these again. Avoid the watermelon ones - they taste like hay.

Would recommend

5 stars

These crisps are healthy and taste great. I've been buying them for a while now and never get tired of them.

I am a fan of apple crisps and try most of the one

2 stars

I am a fan of apple crisps and try most of the ones available on the market. Unfortunately, these are truly horrible. They have a cardboardy taste and I found stalks and top bits have not been removed from the apples before drying. Not impressed and it's a shame I got 3 packs of these due to an offer and higher expectations!

So nice

5 stars

These are so nice and a perfect solution to a treat that feels naughty to eat but is good for you and low in calories.

Usually bought next

Nim's Air Dried Watermelon Crisps 22G

£ 1.00
£45.46/kg

Offer

Nim's Air Dried Pineapple & Beetroot Crisps 22G

£ 1.00
£45.46/kg

Offer

Tesco Snack Pack Mango 35G

£ 0.75
£21.43/kg

Offer

Tesco Dried Mango 90G

£ 1.50
£16.67/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here