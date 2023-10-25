Leapfrog Popping Colour Mixer Truck Drop the balls into the mixer to make the truck change colour Add another ball to mix the colours together & learn about new colours Learn about colours, shapes and numbers

Get to work mixing colours with the Popping Colour Mixer Truck. Drop one of the colourful balls into the adorable construction truck and the mixer will light-up to match the colour of the ball. Add another ball and press the lever to watch the balls tumble around and “mix” together to change the colour of the mixer and learn how new colours are created. Buttons on the side of the truck teach colours, shapes and numbers. Use them to answer questions that the truck asks in work mode or add construction sounds to the songs in music mode. Store the balls inside the mixer or open the door to watch them tumble out and play again. It’s colour mixing time! New batteries recommended for regular use. “The Popping Colour Mixer Truck offers fun, guided pretend play that builds early colour and counting skills. With each drop of a colour ball, children explore colour names and colour mixing. As children push the truck along, they exercise their developing motor and hand-eye coordination skills. Clement Chau, PhD, LeapFrog Learning Expert For ages 6-36 months. All LeapFrog® toys are educator-approved, child-tested, follow national standards and feature British spellings, phonics and pronunciation

• Light up the adorable construction truck by dropping a ball inside and watching the mixer change colour. • Add two balls to the colour mixer and push the lever to “mix” the balls together to learn how to create a whole-new colour. • Learn colours, shapes and numbers by pressing the colourful shape buttons on the truck. Use them to answer questions or add sounds to the music. • Drop the balls inside and take them out by opening the back door. When playtime is over, all the balls easily store inside.

Lower age limit

6 Months

upper-age-limit

6 Months