Tesco Finest Pork Belly With Apple & Cider Sauce 410G

Why is this still being sold?
Absolutely disgusting; pure fat with no actual pork- mine went straight in the bin. Looking at previous reviews, the quality of this product has clearly been an issue for some time, so why is it still on the shelves?
All fat, little meat. Don’t buy it.
This is the most awful piece of “meat” ( if you can call it that) which I have ever had. It is 90%fat and the meat is sliver thin, so you have to pull the fat apart to find it. It is barely enough to serve one person, never mind two. Never again. Never cease to be disappointed by Tesco main courses.
Don't bother, unless you love slimy fat!
Tasteless , slimy and more fat than meat. Quite frankly disgusted to purchase a so called premium (finest) product with this complete lack of discernible quality. The apple and cider sauce also tasted more of sugar than anything else. Extremely disappointed and if we'd had anything else ready to eat, I would have packaged it back up and take it in to Tesco''s demanding a refund.
Too fatty
More fat than meat
Not good for one of Tesco's "finest" range.
Very slimy and fatty. Pork belly always has fat on it but this was particularly poor and almost inedible.
This was the worst meal-deal main course which we have ever had. neither my wife or I could finish it. Even with extra cooking time it was unattractive and swimming in congeled fat.
Wont Buy Again
Was realy disappointed with these,there was no fat layer on top to brown nicely just a chunk of meat now that is not belly pork with out the top layer of fat.Wont be buying again.The old finest ones wich where on sale before where proper belly pork not like these.
Inedible
I cooked it for longer than advises but it still came out as a lump of uncooked and inedible fat. It went straight in the bin.
Will not be purchasing again
Looked nothing like the photo on the packaging. Really fatty with hardly any meat. The apple sauce was glutinous . Not a good purchase.
It was just fat, had to throw it in the bin!
We were looking forward to a quick, easy meal after a busy day. This didn't even get on the plate, once I'd cut into it I saw it was just layers of fat with barely any meat. Disappointed as it's not very often we feel this way about a Tesco ready meal.