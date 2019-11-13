By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Pork Belly With Apple & Cider Sauce 410G

Tesco Finest Pork Belly With Apple & Cider Sauce 410G
£ 6.00
£14.64/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy2178kJ 524kcal
    26%
  • Fat39.0g
    56%
  • Saturates14.4g
    72%
  • Sugars9.0g
    10%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1312kJ / 316kcal

Product Description

  • Slow cooked pork belly with porchetta style rub and a sachet of apple and cider sauce.
  • A traditional English recipe with an Italian twist. Combines selected Porchetta rub and pork belly rubbed with a blend of Italian inspired herbs and spices as well as sea salt and fennel seeds with a sweet tangy Bramley apple and Kentish cider sauce. Slowly cooked for up to four hours, it is tender and succulent.
  • We rub this pork belly with a blend of Italian inspired herbs and spices as well as sea salt and fennel seeds, to give a traditional English recipe an Italian twist. It's slowly cooked for up to four hours to make it extra tender. The cut is a naturally fatty one, which is what gives the dish its succulence and flavour. A sweet tangy Bramley apple and Kentish cider sauce cuts through the richness.
  • Pack size: 410g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Belly (78%), Apple & Kentish Cider Sauce (20%) Sugar, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Rosemary, Thyme, Dried Garlic, Fennel Seed, Sage.

 

Apple & Kentish Cider Sauce contains: Bramley Apple (35%), Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Dried Apple (4.5%), Kentish Dry Cider (3.5%) (Sulphites), Cornflour, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites and pork.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190C / Fan 170C / Gas 5 35 mins Preheat oven. Remove all packaging and set aside sachet of sauce for later use. Place pork belly in an ovenproof dish in the centre of the oven. Cook for 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve with apple sauce on the side.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

410g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (166g**)
Energy1312kJ / 316kcal2178kJ / 524kcal
Fat23.5g39.0g
Saturates8.7g14.4g
Carbohydrate9.8g16.3g
Sugars5.4g9.0g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein16.0g26.6g
Salt0.3g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 410gg typically weighs 322gg.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Help other customers like you

Why is this still being sold?

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting; pure fat with no actual pork- mine went straight in the bin. Looking at previous reviews, the quality of this product has clearly been an issue for some time, so why is it still on the shelves?

All fat, little meat. Don’t buy it.

1 stars

This is the most awful piece of “meat” ( if you can call it that) which I have ever had. It is 90%fat and the meat is sliver thin, so you have to pull the fat apart to find it. It is barely enough to serve one person, never mind two. Never again. Never cease to be disappointed by Tesco main courses.

Don't bother, unless you love slimy fat!

1 stars

Tasteless , slimy and more fat than meat. Quite frankly disgusted to purchase a so called premium (finest) product with this complete lack of discernible quality. The apple and cider sauce also tasted more of sugar than anything else. Extremely disappointed and if we'd had anything else ready to eat, I would have packaged it back up and take it in to Tesco''s demanding a refund.

Too fatty

2 stars

More fat than meat

Not good for one of Tesco's "finest" range.

2 stars

Very slimy and fatty. Pork belly always has fat on it but this was particularly poor and almost inedible.

This was the worst meal-deal main course which we

1 stars

This was the worst meal-deal main course which we have ever had. neither my wife or I could finish it. Even with extra cooking time it was unattractive and swimming in congeled fat.

Wont Buy Again

2 stars

Was realy disappointed with these,there was no fat layer on top to brown nicely just a chunk of meat now that is not belly pork with out the top layer of fat.Wont be buying again.The old finest ones wich where on sale before where proper belly pork not like these.

Inedible

1 stars

I cooked it for longer than advises but it still came out as a lump of uncooked and inedible fat. It went straight in the bin.

Will not be purchasing again

1 stars

Looked nothing like the photo on the packaging. Really fatty with hardly any meat. The apple sauce was glutinous . Not a good purchase.

It was just fat, had to throw it in the bin!

1 stars

We were looking forward to a quick, easy meal after a busy day. This didn't even get on the plate, once I'd cut into it I saw it was just layers of fat with barely any meat. Disappointed as it's not very often we feel this way about a Tesco ready meal.

