Yeastie Boys Bigmouth 330Ml
- Bigmouth Session IPA
- A light and easy drinker, bursting with sun-kissed South Pacific hops. Like an Antipodean summer, packaged in a can.
- Pack size: 330ML
Water, Barley, Wheat, Oats, Hops, Yeast
- Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat
1.5
4.4% vol
Beer
Ambient
For best before date / batch please see base of this can.
- West Berkshire Brewery,
- The Old Dairy,
- Frilsham Home Farm,
- Yattendon,
- Berkshire,
- RG18 0XT.
18 Years
330ml ℮
