Yeastie Boys Bigmouth 330Ml

Yeastie Boys Bigmouth 330Ml
£ 1.80
£5.46/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Bigmouth Session IPA
  • A light and easy drinker, bursting with sun-kissed South Pacific hops. Like an Antipodean summer, packaged in a can.
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Wheat, Oats, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats, Wheat

Alcohol Units

1.5

ABV

4.4% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For best before date / batch please see base of this can.

Name and address

  • West Berkshire Brewery,
  • The Old Dairy,
  • Frilsham Home Farm,
  • Yattendon,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG18 0XT.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

