Muller Light Big Pot Coconut 450G

Excellent taste and consistency
Disappointing; mildly coconut flavour
It was a disappointing suggested substitute for Tesco's own Coconut yoghurt which has been 'removed' from range. It does not have the same intense coconut flavour at all it is pretty much vanilla. Bring back the classic coconut!
Great taste, great price, healthy and I love them!
Lovely taste and definitely good value and healthy. Low in calories, low fat too and good for my 'purse' too which is all great for me who needs to watch my weight, and my purse, so I have 1/3 once or twice a day, i.e. 150G as they are a BIG POT 450G and its quite sufficient. The coconut flavour is out of this 'world'!!! I would recommend these especially when they are on offer as they are at the moment that's when its time for me to 'stock up' with them, as they have a long 'best before date' on them, usually 2 weeks or longer and I have eaten them when the bb date has gone still tastes fine. I do love them and cannot resist an offer - thank you Tesco. Please don't ever take them off the Home Delivery, on line shopping - I'd be mortified, as I am almost addicted!!! Not a bad thing, not for myself anyway.
perfect for me
i used it instead of cream,on fresh fruit salad,then decided it was so nice,on it's own,i sat watching t v with the rest of the tub and a spoon and soon there wasn't any left,it's now on my shopping list