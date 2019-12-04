By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Muller Light Big Pot Coconut 450G

Muller Light Big Pot Coconut 450G
£ 1.50
£3.34/kg

per 150g serving
  • Energy399kJ 95kcal
Typical values per 100g: Energy 266kJ (63kcal)

Product Description

  • Smooth coconut with a hint of vanilla Greek style fat free yogurt with sweetener
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • 63kcal per 100g
  • 0% added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Fat free
  • Pack size: 450g
  • Fat free

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Coconut Cream Powder (0.5%) (Coconut Milk, Sodium Caseinate (Milk)), Gelatine, Flavourings, Stabiliser: Pectins, Sweetener: Aspartame, Ground Vanilla

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanut and other Nut traces

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by best before date.Best before: see lid.

Number of uses

This pot contains 3 x 150g servings

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 266kJ (63kcal)
Fat 0.5g
of which saturates 0.4g
Carbohydrate 7.5g
of which sugars 6.7g
Protein 6.3g
Salt 0.25g
Calcium 210mg (39% of NRV per 150g serving)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value -

Excellent taste and consistency

5 stars

Excellent taste and consistency

Disappointing; mildly coconut flavour

3 stars

It was a disappointing suggested substitute for Tesco's own Coconut yoghurt which has been 'removed' from range. It does not have the same intense coconut flavour at all it is pretty much vanilla. Bring back the classic coconut!

Great taste, great price, healthy and I love them!

5 stars

Lovely taste and definitely good value and healthy. Low in calories, low fat too and good for my 'purse' too which is all great for me who needs to watch my weight, and my purse, so I have 1/3 once or twice a day, i.e. 150G as they are a BIG POT 450G and its quite sufficient. The coconut flavour is out of this 'world'!!! I would recommend these especially when they are on offer as they are at the moment that's when its time for me to 'stock up' with them, as they have a long 'best before date' on them, usually 2 weeks or longer and I have eaten them when the bb date has gone still tastes fine. I do love them and cannot resist an offer - thank you Tesco. Please don't ever take them off the Home Delivery, on line shopping - I'd be mortified, as I am almost addicted!!! Not a bad thing, not for myself anyway.

perfect for me

5 stars

i used it instead of cream,on fresh fruit salad,then decided it was so nice,on it's own,i sat watching t v with the rest of the tub and a spoon and soon there wasn't any left,it's now on my shopping list

