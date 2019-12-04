Muller Light Big Pot Lemon 450G

The best!
My favourite yoghurt, and I'm a bit fan of yoghurt! Please stock this in your small high street stores again!
yummy
very addictive
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 255kJ (60kcal)
Yogurt (Milk), Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Lemon Cells (1%), Gelatine, Stabiliser: Pectins, Sweetener: Aspartame, Flavourings, Colour: Curcumin
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by best before date.Best before: see lid.
This pot contains 3 x 150g servings
450g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|255kJ (60kcal)
|Fat
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|of which sugars
|6.8g
|Protein
|6.3g
|Salt
|0.25g
|Calcium
|210mg (39% of NRV per 150g serving)
|NRV is Nutrient Reference Value
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019