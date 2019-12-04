By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Muller Light Big Pot Lemon 450G

5(2)Write a review
Muller Light Big Pot Lemon 450G
£ 1.50
£3.34/kg

Offer

per 150g serving
  • Energy383kJ 90kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 255kJ (60kcal)

Product Description

  • Lemon Greek style fat free yogurt with sweeteners
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • 60kcal per 100g
  • 0% added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Fat free
  • Pack size: 450g
  • Fat free

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Lemon Cells (1%), Gelatine, Stabiliser: Pectins, Sweetener: Aspartame, Flavourings, Colour: Curcumin

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanut and other Nut traces

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by best before date.Best before: see lid.

Number of uses

This pot contains 3 x 150g servings

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 255kJ (60kcal)
Fat 0.2g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 7.5g
of which sugars 6.8g
Protein 6.3g
Salt 0.25g
Calcium 210mg (39% of NRV per 150g serving)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The best!

5 stars

My favourite yoghurt, and I'm a bit fan of yoghurt! Please stock this in your small high street stores again!

yummy

5 stars

very addictive

Usually bought next

Muller Light Big Pot Coconut 450G

£ 1.50
£3.34/kg

Offer

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Tesco 0% Fat Greek Style Yogurt 500G

£ 0.90
£0.18/100g

Onken Fat Free Strawberry Yogurt 450G

£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here