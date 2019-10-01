Tesco Quinoa, Poppy Seed Bites Tomato & Pesto 6X25g

- Energy480kJ 114kcal6%
- Fat4.0g6%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.9g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1920kJ / 457kcal
Product Description
- Wheat snacks with quinoa, poppy seeds and a tomato and herb seasoning
- Tesco 6 Quinoa & Poppy Seed Bites Tomato & Pesto 6 x 25g
- 6 PACK Crunchy flatbread bites baked with seeds and bursting with flavour In the north of England, our partners pop, bake and season a range of high quality snacks. They use their expertise to perfect the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
- 480kJ 114kcal per pack
- Tomato & pesto
- Crunchy flatbread bites baked with seeds and bursting with flavour
- Low in saturated fat
- Source of fibre
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Quinoa (4.0%), Sugar, Yeast, Milk Sugar, Salt, Poppy Seeds, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Dried Whole Milk, Yeast Extract, Coriander, Onion Powder, Dried Balsamic Vinegar [Balsamic Vinegar, Wine Vinegar, Grape Must, Maltodextrin], Lemon Juice, Basil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Black Pepper, Paprika Extract.
Allergy Information
- Contains milk, gluten and wheat. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
6 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pack (25g)
|Energy
|1920kJ / 457kcal
|480kJ / 114kcal
|Fat
|16.1g
|4.0g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|65.4g
|16.4g
|Sugars
|3.5g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|1.1g
|Protein
|10.5g
|2.6g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
- Each pack
