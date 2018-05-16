By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Alpro Caffe Hazelnut 1L

No ratings yetWrite a review
Alpro Caffe Hazelnut 1L
£ 2.20
£2.20/litre
100 ml
  • Energy129 kJ 31kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 129 kJ / 31 kcal

Product Description

  • Coffee with hazelnut drink and added calcium and vitamins
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Source of calcium*
  • * Calcium contributes to the maintenance of healthy bones.
  • A perfect blend of coffee and hazelnut
  • Ice cold and creamy, Alpro® Caffè with Hazelnut has been expertly blended to give you the delicious break you deserve
  • Alpro® drinks use less land and water and generate less CO2 than dairy milk
  • Alpro® Caring for People & Planet
  • Creamy blend of coffee with hazelnut
  • Good for you
  • 100% plant-based
  • 30% less sugars than the market reference in ready to drink caffè latte
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Calcium contributes to the maintenance of healthy bones
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Coffee 53% (Water, Coffee Extract*), Water, Sugar, Hazelnuts (1, 4%), Soluble Corn Fibre, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum), Flavourings, Vitamins (Riboflavin (B2), B12, E, D2), *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • May contains traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)

Storage

Keep refrigerated, use within 5 days of opening and before 'best before' date (see top of pack).Do not freeze.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 129 kJ / 31 kcal
Fat 0.9 g
Saturates 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 5.2 g
Sugars 5.0 g
Fibre 1.0 g
Protein 0.2 g
Salt 0.18 g
D0.75 µg*
E1.80 mg*
Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg*
B12 0.38 µg*
Calcium120 mg*
Lactosenil
of which-
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Alpro Caffe Soya Caramel 1L

£ 2.20
£2.20/litre

Warburtons Malted Grain & Seeds Bread 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Tesco Katsu Chicken Curry With Sticky Jasmine Rice 350G

£ 3.00
£8.58/kg

Nomadic Strawberry Oat Clusters Low Fat Yogurt 169G

£ 1.35
£0.80/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here