Alpro Caffe Hazelnut 1L

- Energy129 kJ 31kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 129 kJ / 31 kcal
Product Description
- Coffee with hazelnut drink and added calcium and vitamins
- A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
- Source of calcium*
- * Calcium contributes to the maintenance of healthy bones.
- A perfect blend of coffee and hazelnut
- Ice cold and creamy, Alpro® Caffè with Hazelnut has been expertly blended to give you the delicious break you deserve
- Alpro® drinks use less land and water and generate less CO2 than dairy milk
- Alpro® Caring for People & Planet
- Creamy blend of coffee with hazelnut
- Good for you
- 100% plant-based
- 30% less sugars than the market reference in ready to drink caffè latte
- Free from dairy and gluten
- Naturally lactose free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Coffee 53% (Water, Coffee Extract*), Water, Sugar, Hazelnuts (1, 4%), Soluble Corn Fibre, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum), Flavourings, Vitamins (Riboflavin (B2), B12, E, D2), *Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- May contains traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)
Storage
Keep refrigerated, use within 5 days of opening and before 'best before' date (see top of pack).Do not freeze.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Name and address
- Made for:
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Return to
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- www.alpro.com
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|129 kJ / 31 kcal
|Fat
|0.9 g
|Saturates
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2 g
|Sugars
|5.0 g
|Fibre
|1.0 g
|Protein
|0.2 g
|Salt
|0.18 g
|D
|0.75 µg*
|E
|1.80 mg*
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg*
|B12
|0.38 µg*
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|Lactose
|nil
|of which
|-
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
