Carousel Jungle Join Up

- The animals are lost in the jungle and need to find their friends. Can you help? Connect colour and character tokens to make a row of four and win the game!
- Connect four jungle characters in a row to win the game
- Connect the colours and the animals!
- Store the counters in the try after play
Information
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Lower age limit
6 Years
