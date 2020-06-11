Tesco Multiseed Loaf 400G

Lots of yummy little seeds all over the counter
A nice small loaf for an individual customer. I make sure the counter is clean, so I can moisten my finger and catch the seeds that fall off and nibble them.
Very tasty for a store own brand, and its lovely toasted.
Very good quality, very tasty. Bits don't get stuck in teeth!
we loved this new bread , so full of multiseed , well done tesco
Am really so very sorry you have done this.
This was our favourite bread, full of seeds. Don't know which to choose now. Don't know why you have to keep changing bread. Bread like hovis or kingsmill never seem to get changed.