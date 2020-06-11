We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Multiseed Loaf 400G

4.8(5)Write a review
Tesco Multiseed Loaf 400G
£ 0.59
£0.15/100g
One slice
  • Energy371kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1123kJ

Product Description

  • Medium sliced white loaf with mixed seeds.
  • Medium sliced
  • Enriched and topped with 5 seed varieties for an earthy flavour
  • Source of fibre
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mixed Seeds (13%) (Linseed, Millet, Sunflower Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds), Yeast, Barley Malt Flour, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Suitable for home freezing.Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown. Best Before: see bag tie.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold One slice (33g)% RI*
Energy1123kJ371kJ
-267kcal88kcal4%
Fat6.1g2.0g3%
of which saturates0.8g0.3g2%
Carbohydrate40.3g13.3g
of which sugars3.9g1.3g1%
Fibre5.5g1.8g
Protein9.9g3.3g
Salt1.1g0.4g7%
Pack contains 12 servings---
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lots of yummy little seeds all over the counter

5 stars

A nice small loaf for an individual customer. I make sure the counter is clean, so I can moisten my finger and catch the seeds that fall off and nibble them.

Very tasty for a store own brand, and its lovely t

5 stars

Very tasty for a store own brand, and its lovely toasted.

Very good quality, very tasty. Bits don't get stu

4 stars

Very good quality, very tasty. Bits don't get stuck in teeth!

we loved this new bread , so full of multiseed , w

5 stars

we loved this new bread , so full of multiseed , well done tesco

Am really so very sorry you have done this.

5 stars

This was our favourite bread, full of seeds. Don't know which to choose now. Don't know why you have to keep changing bread. Bread like hovis or kingsmill never seem to get changed.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here