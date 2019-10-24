By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
The City Kitchen Skinny Thai Coconut Chicken 370G

1.5(3)Write a review
The City Kitchen Skinny Thai Coconut Chicken 370G
£ 3.50
£0.95/100g
Each pack
  • Energy2056kJ 488kcal
    24%
  • Fat13.2g
    19%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 556kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken breast pieces in a coconut and lemongrass sauce, with cooked jasmine and wild rice, and vegetables.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards please visit tescoplc.com
  • Our Thai Coconut Chicken uses jasmine & wild rice for a fragrant and nutty taste. Packed full of flame seared and aromatic flavour notes, why not finish it off with a squeeze of fresh lime for an extra zing.
  • "Hi there and thanks for choosing one of our City Kitchen dishes. We've carefully selected and perfected our recipes, to bring you an authentic taste we're proud of, that combines our favourite flavours we discovered from our travels with fresh ingredients right here in our City Kitchen.
  • We truly believe that good food shouldn't cost the earth, that's why we encourage you to enjoy our food, then next time you whip up something of your own, store the leftovers in our sturdy, reusable containers."
  • Cheers!
  • The City Kitchen Team
  • If you love our Thai Coconut Chicken we think you'll love our Teriyaki Chicken Noodles too! Available at your local Tesco
  • Pack size: 370g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice, Wild Rice], Chicken Breast (24%), Sweetcorn, Onion, Green Beans, Water Chestnut, Coconut Cream, Dried Onion, Cornflour, Spinach, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Garlic Purée, Anchovy (Fish), Green Chilli Purée, Salt, Lemongrass Purée, Shallot, Galangal, Sugar, Chicken Extract, Basil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Tamarind Paste, Kaffir Lime Peel, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemongrass, Lime Leaf, Turmeric, Lime Juice, Black Pepper, Molasses, Coriander Seed, Black Mustard Seed, Red Pepper Flakes, Cumin Powder, Carrot, Leek, Soya Bean, Wheat, Parsley, Garlic, Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU for Tesco Stores Ltd., Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA< U>K> & Tesco Ireland Ltd., Gresham House, Marine Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin.

Preparation and Usage

  • Make the most of your 4 1/2 minutes, check out our City Kitchen Tips.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

370g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (370g)
Energy556kJ / 132kcal2056kJ / 488kcal
Fat3.6g13.2g
Saturates1.2g4.4g
Carbohydrate16.0g59.2g
Sugars1.9g6.8g
Fibre1.4g5.2g
Protein8.3g30.6g
Salt0.4g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

I have purchased this for the last three years, re

1 stars

I have purchased this for the last three years, recently, over the last 6 months this product has become just awful. No more water chestnuts, hardly any spring onion and less chicken! But the worst thing is it is now padded out with masses of grated carrot, I mean I just opened the container and it was full of grated carrot. I noticed the carrot a few months back creeping in but it got bulkier and bulkier with it, it's just awful, not a proper Katsu Chicken Curry, its now a cheap curry sauce with masses of grated carrot, a few small pieces of chicken and boiled rice, not even Jasmine rice as described. I called Tesco customers services and they we unwilling to help and tried to make excuses. I am appalled at this inferior product and will not be shopping at Tesco ever again :(

This used to be lovely but they seem to have chang

1 stars

This used to be lovely but they seem to have changed recipe, no water chestnuts anymore and bland tasting. Very disappointing

Cheap ingredients

2 stars

Do you like water chestnuts? Then this is the meal for you! Half rice half water chestnuts and a couple of bits of other stuff. Did not expect one of these more expensive meals to be 80% cheap ingredients.

