The City Kitchen Skinny Thai Coconut Chicken 370G

I have purchased this for the last three years, re
I have purchased this for the last three years, recently, over the last 6 months this product has become just awful. No more water chestnuts, hardly any spring onion and less chicken! But the worst thing is it is now padded out with masses of grated carrot, I mean I just opened the container and it was full of grated carrot. I noticed the carrot a few months back creeping in but it got bulkier and bulkier with it, it's just awful, not a proper Katsu Chicken Curry, its now a cheap curry sauce with masses of grated carrot, a few small pieces of chicken and boiled rice, not even Jasmine rice as described. I called Tesco customers services and they we unwilling to help and tried to make excuses. I am appalled at this inferior product and will not be shopping at Tesco ever again :(
This used to be lovely but they seem to have chang
This used to be lovely but they seem to have changed recipe, no water chestnuts anymore and bland tasting. Very disappointing
Cheap ingredients
Do you like water chestnuts? Then this is the meal for you! Half rice half water chestnuts and a couple of bits of other stuff. Did not expect one of these more expensive meals to be 80% cheap ingredients.