Tesco Snack Pot Chicken Chow Mein 280G

£ 1.75
£0.63/100g
Each pack (280g)
  • Energy1130kJ 269kcal
    13%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 404kJ / 96kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked noodles with chicken breast pieces and vegetables in a savoury sesame and mushroom sauce with shiitake mushrooms.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles [Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Turmeric, Paprika], Chicken Breast (17%), Rice Wine, Savoy Cabbage, Shiitake Mushroom, Black Fungus, Carrot, Onion, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Sesame Oil, Salt, Chicken Extract, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Corn Starch, Rice Vinegar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Molasses, Soya Bean, Yeast Extract Powder, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Mushroom Concentrate, Barley Malt Extract, Spring Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat, Black Beans, Spirit Vinegar, Leek, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Peel.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in U.K. using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (280g)
Energy404kJ / 96kcal1130kJ / 269kcal
Fat2.9g8.1g
Saturates0.3g0.9g
Carbohydrate10.6g29.5g
Sugars0.9g2.5g
Fibre2.0g5.6g
Protein5.9g16.6g
Salt0.3g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Used to love this but won’t buy again as recipe ha

1 stars

Used to love this but won’t buy again as recipe has been changed and flavour has gone. Also cabbage is now tough.

Vast disappointment

2 stars

Had it before a while ago, and liked it - didn't get a chance to enjoy it this time - - twice 'sealed' pots stored upside-down in the fridge LEAKED away the sauce/gravy, from the contents so they were unusable......

buy one today

5 stars

my wife is fussy with food due to her ckd ( chronic kidney disease ) .. however as soon as she tasted this she went "mmmmm" .... a lovely light meal .

Nope

1 stars

I usually never write reviews but I had to for this product. Absolutely rank, never again.

disapointed in how recipe has changed

3 stars

It was delicious when I first started buying this. Now you no longer put cashew nuts in and it is more carrots and hard pieces of cabbage. It also has a slight vinegary taste now.

