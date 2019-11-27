Tesco Snack Pot Chicken Chow Mein 280G

Used to love this but won’t buy again as recipe ha
Used to love this but won’t buy again as recipe has been changed and flavour has gone. Also cabbage is now tough.
Vast disappointment
Had it before a while ago, and liked it - didn't get a chance to enjoy it this time - - twice 'sealed' pots stored upside-down in the fridge LEAKED away the sauce/gravy, from the contents so they were unusable......
buy one today
my wife is fussy with food due to her ckd ( chronic kidney disease ) .. however as soon as she tasted this she went "mmmmm" .... a lovely light meal .
Nope
I usually never write reviews but I had to for this product. Absolutely rank, never again.
disapointed in how recipe has changed
It was delicious when I first started buying this. Now you no longer put cashew nuts in and it is more carrots and hard pieces of cabbage. It also has a slight vinegary taste now.