Tesco Free From Chicken Korma & Rice 400G

My new Friday night staple. Delicious, filling and free from! I had no idea free from food could taste this good!
Inedible
The rice was hard and dry and the chicken was too chewy and all in all not at all very nice
Nice :)
What a lovely meal! I’d welcome more rice though as it’s not enough for the amount of sauce. Actually a little bigger portion wouldn’t hurt, especially cause it’s so tasty :) I’ll definitely buy it again.
Euch...full of Coriander!
Hated this was absolutely full of coriander and took any taste of Chicken Korma away completely, wouldn't buy again!
Not an experience that I would like to repeat!
I bought this to have one evening when I didn't have time to cook properly. I found the 'Curry' part of the meal to be very 'watery' and almost 'tasteless', with a strange 'curdled' texture to the sauce. The rice would have been quite good, but was spoiled by the addition of quinoa to it. Overall, it's a mistake that I won't be making ever again.
yuck
terrible watery sauce vile rice
Insipid.
Thin watery sauce with not much flavour. The chicken tasted like it had been boiled, and was also tasteless. The rice came out chewy, and had far too much coriander in it - that is all I could taste - coriander. Will not buy again.