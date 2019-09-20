By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Chicken Korma & Rice 400G

2(7)Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Each pack
  • Energy2167kJ 516kcal
    26%
  • Fat17.3g
    25%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 573kJ / 136kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a coconut and tomato sauce served with a mix of cooked rice and cooked quinoa.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • MILK, WHEAT, GLUTEN & MILK FREE Coconut curry made with a traditional mild spice blend. Our wheat, gluten, dairy and egg free meals have been made for you so that you don't have to miss out on the food you love. Using high quality ingredients, they deliver the taste you expect without compromise.
  • MILK, WHEAT, GLUTEN & MILK FREE
  • Gluten, wheat, milk and egg free
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cumin Seed, Cardamom Pods, Ground Bay Leaf, Colour (Turmeric Extract)], Chicken Breast (25%), Cooked Brown Rice and Quinoa [Water, Brown Long Grain Rice, Quinoa], Coconut Cream, Onion Purée, Tomato, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Spinach, Water, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Sugar, Coriander Powder, Salt, Cumin Powder, Corn Starch, Desiccated Coconut, Turmeric Powder, Paprika, Ground Cardamom, Ginger Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Allspice, Clove Powder, Black Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf, Ground Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten, Egg or Egg derivatives,

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve.
Pierce film lid several times.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy573kJ / 136kcal2167kJ / 516kcal
Fat4.6g17.3g
Saturates1.6g6.1g
Carbohydrate14.9g56.3g
Sugars1.2g4.4g
Fibre1.6g6.2g
Protein8.1g30.7g
Salt0.4g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 378g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

My new Friday night staple. Delicious, filling an

5 stars

My new Friday night staple. Delicious, filling and free from! I had no idea free from food could taste this good!

Inedible

1 stars

The rice was hard and dry and the chicken was too chewy and all in all not at all very nice

Nice :)

4 stars

What a lovely meal! I’d welcome more rice though as it’s not enough for the amount of sauce. Actually a little bigger portion wouldn’t hurt, especially cause it’s so tasty :) I’ll definitely buy it again.

Euch...full of Coriander!

1 stars

Hated this was absolutely full of coriander and took any taste of Chicken Korma away completely, wouldn't buy again!

Not an experience that I would like to repeat!

1 stars

I bought this to have one evening when I didn't have time to cook properly. I found the 'Curry' part of the meal to be very 'watery' and almost 'tasteless', with a strange 'curdled' texture to the sauce. The rice would have been quite good, but was spoiled by the addition of quinoa to it. Overall, it's a mistake that I won't be making ever again.

yuck

1 stars

terrible watery sauce vile rice

Insipid.

2 stars

Thin watery sauce with not much flavour. The chicken tasted like it had been boiled, and was also tasteless. The rice came out chewy, and had far too much coriander in it - that is all I could taste - coriander. Will not buy again.

