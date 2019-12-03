Tesco Free From Beef Lasagne 430G

Smells like feet 1 stars A Tesco Customer3rd December 2019 Disgusting. Weird texture. Pasta sticks to your teeth. No beef. Tastes nothing like lasagne. Smells like feet. Probably tastes like feet too if I knew what feet tasted like. Remove this from your shelves... please... for the sake of everyone's taste buds... I beg of you. Report

This lasagne breaks the Trades Description Act 1 stars A Tesco Customer16th November 2019 Without a shadow of a doubt this is the worst GF lasagne i have ever tasted. In fact I'd go as far as to say that labelling it lasagne is breaking the Trades Description Act. As others have already mentioned, the white sauce is too runny, lack of cheese and more importantly lentils should not be in this dish. A couple of mouthfuls and I have to throw away. Just a pity i didnt keep the receipt otherwise i'd be asking for my money back. Report

Full of hard lentils 1 stars A Tesco Customer11th November 2019 The title 'free from beef!' is very apt . After trying to eat it i noticed it was full of hard lentils - On checking the back of the packaging i read it only has 11% beef in it. (Nearly all other lasagnes sold have at least 22% beef in them ) Not a tasty meal at all. Report

Disappointed 1 stars A Tesco Customer9th November 2019 It was nice to actually find something that was gluten and lactose free. Unfortunately I was very disappointed, I really didn't enjoy hard lentils! It would be far nicer being made as a traditional lasagna, just free from!! Report

Didn’t taste too bad but far too many lentils and 3 stars A Tesco Customer8th November 2019 Didn’t taste too bad but far too many lentils and barely any beef. Should have read the ingredients better. I’m always disappointed when to get gluten free you have to be free from everything else as well. I doubt I’ll buy again. Report

Disappointing 1 stars A Tesco Customer7th November 2019 Very disappointing as there are far too many lentils in this lasagne, which aren’t mentioned in the description. Report

Too many lentils and there quite hard compaired to 1 stars A Tesco Customer12th October 2019 Too many lentils and there quite hard compaired to rest of lasagne that I picked them out and not nice tasting at all. Report

a waste of money 1 stars A Tesco Customer18th January 2019 Sorry it was not good. The taste was bland, texture disgusting, hardly any cheese on top, white sauce was very thin and liquid. Won't buy again. Report

Not vegan. 1 stars A Tesco Customer3rd December 2018 It’s not vegan, please don’t recommend. Report