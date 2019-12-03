By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Beef Lasagne 430G

1(12)Write a review
Tesco Free From Beef Lasagne 430G
£ 3.00
£0.70/100g
Each pack
  • Energy2183kJ 518kcal
    26%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars11.3g
    13%
  • Salt2.1g
    35%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 595kJ / 141kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free pasta sheets layered with beef, tomato and red wine sauce and rich coconut and rice drink sauce.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • MILK, WHEAT, GLUTEN & EGG FREE Beef simmered in a tomato and red wine sauce with a rich coconut sauce. Our wheat, gluten, dairy and egg free meals have been made for you so that you don't have to miss out on the food you love. Using high quality ingredients, they deliver the taste you expect without compromise.
  • MILK, WHEAT, GLUTEN & EGG FREE
  • Free from food awards 2019 - silver
  • Gluten, wheat, milk and egg free
  • Pack size: 430g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Pasta [Rice Flour, Cornflour, Water], Water, Beef (11%), Tomato Passata, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Green Lentils, Onion, Red Pepper, Red Wine, Cornflour, Tomato Juice, Garlic Purée, Coconut Oil, Rice, Modified Potato Starch, Sugar, Salt, Parsley, Chicken Extract, Sunflower Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Maize Starch, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Oregano, Coconut, Rosemary, Vitamin B12, Tricalcium Phosphate, Maltodextrin, Vitamin D, White Wine Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Rice Protein, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Yeast Extract Powder, Basil, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Olive Leaf Extract, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results oven heat. Remove outer sleeve. Pierce film lid several times.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 45 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 25 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K. and Ireland

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

430g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (367g**)
Energy595kJ / 141kcal2183kJ / 518kcal
Fat2.9g10.6g
Saturates1.3g4.8g
Carbohydrate20.2g74.0g
Sugars3.1g11.3g
Fibre3.1g11.5g
Protein7.0g25.8g
Salt0.6g2.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When oven heated according to instructions 430g typically weighs 367g.--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells like feet

1 stars

Disgusting. Weird texture. Pasta sticks to your teeth. No beef. Tastes nothing like lasagne. Smells like feet. Probably tastes like feet too if I knew what feet tasted like. Remove this from your shelves... please... for the sake of everyone's taste buds... I beg of you.

This lasagne breaks the Trades Description Act

1 stars

Without a shadow of a doubt this is the worst GF lasagne i have ever tasted. In fact I'd go as far as to say that labelling it lasagne is breaking the Trades Description Act. As others have already mentioned, the white sauce is too runny, lack of cheese and more importantly lentils should not be in this dish. A couple of mouthfuls and I have to throw away. Just a pity i didnt keep the receipt otherwise i'd be asking for my money back.

Full of hard lentils

1 stars

The title 'free from beef!' is very apt . After trying to eat it i noticed it was full of hard lentils - On checking the back of the packaging i read it only has 11% beef in it. (Nearly all other lasagnes sold have at least 22% beef in them ) Not a tasty meal at all.

Disappointed

1 stars

It was nice to actually find something that was gluten and lactose free. Unfortunately I was very disappointed, I really didn't enjoy hard lentils! It would be far nicer being made as a traditional lasagna, just free from!!

Didn’t taste too bad but far too many lentils and

3 stars

Didn’t taste too bad but far too many lentils and barely any beef. Should have read the ingredients better. I’m always disappointed when to get gluten free you have to be free from everything else as well. I doubt I’ll buy again.

Disappointing

1 stars

Very disappointing as there are far too many lentils in this lasagne, which aren’t mentioned in the description.

Too many lentils and there quite hard compaired to

1 stars

Too many lentils and there quite hard compaired to rest of lasagne that I picked them out and not nice tasting at all.

a waste of money

1 stars

Sorry it was not good. The taste was bland, texture disgusting, hardly any cheese on top, white sauce was very thin and liquid. Won't buy again.

Not vegan.

1 stars

It’s not vegan, please don’t recommend.

Free from good flavour

1 stars

I have tried a variety of free from lasagne and I have to say this was not pleasant. It had a very unusual taste which was acidic - it didn't taste of tomatoes or meat or cheese; after two mouthfuls I threw it away.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

