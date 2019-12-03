Tesco Free From Beef Lasagne 430G

Smells like feet
Disgusting. Weird texture. Pasta sticks to your teeth. No beef. Tastes nothing like lasagne. Smells like feet. Probably tastes like feet too if I knew what feet tasted like. Remove this from your shelves... please... for the sake of everyone's taste buds... I beg of you.
This lasagne breaks the Trades Description Act
Without a shadow of a doubt this is the worst GF lasagne i have ever tasted. In fact I'd go as far as to say that labelling it lasagne is breaking the Trades Description Act. As others have already mentioned, the white sauce is too runny, lack of cheese and more importantly lentils should not be in this dish. A couple of mouthfuls and I have to throw away. Just a pity i didnt keep the receipt otherwise i'd be asking for my money back.
Full of hard lentils
The title 'free from beef!' is very apt . After trying to eat it i noticed it was full of hard lentils - On checking the back of the packaging i read it only has 11% beef in it. (Nearly all other lasagnes sold have at least 22% beef in them ) Not a tasty meal at all.
Disappointed
It was nice to actually find something that was gluten and lactose free. Unfortunately I was very disappointed, I really didn't enjoy hard lentils! It would be far nicer being made as a traditional lasagna, just free from!!
Didn’t taste too bad but far too many lentils and
Didn’t taste too bad but far too many lentils and barely any beef. Should have read the ingredients better. I’m always disappointed when to get gluten free you have to be free from everything else as well. I doubt I’ll buy again.
Disappointing
Very disappointing as there are far too many lentils in this lasagne, which aren’t mentioned in the description.
Too many lentils and there quite hard compaired to
Too many lentils and there quite hard compaired to rest of lasagne that I picked them out and not nice tasting at all.
a waste of money
Sorry it was not good. The taste was bland, texture disgusting, hardly any cheese on top, white sauce was very thin and liquid. Won't buy again.
Not vegan.
It’s not vegan, please don’t recommend.
Free from good flavour
I have tried a variety of free from lasagne and I have to say this was not pleasant. It had a very unusual taste which was acidic - it didn't taste of tomatoes or meat or cheese; after two mouthfuls I threw it away.