Tesco Chicken & Smoked Bacon Pate 200G

Delicious pate
This is amazing and by far the nicest pate but can never get hold of it on a regular basis
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 947kJ / 228kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Liver (37%), Pork Fat, Water, Dry Cured Oak Smoked Bacon (11%), Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Shallot Powder, Garlic Purée, Spices, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Plain Caramel), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Dry Cured Oak Smoked Bacon contains: Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K. using chicken and pork from the U.K.
This pack contains 5 servings
Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|947kJ / 228kcal
|379kJ / 91kcal
|Fat
|17.9g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|6.4g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|3.0g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Protein
|8.9g
|3.6g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
