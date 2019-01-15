By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken & Smoked Bacon Pate 200G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Chicken & Smoked Bacon Pate 200G
£ 1.40
£0.70/100g
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy379kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 947kJ / 228kcal

Product Description

  • A smooth chicken liver, pork fat and dry cured oak smoked bacon pâté.
  • Tesco Smooth Chicken Liver Pâté with Smoked Bacon Oak Chip Smoked Bacon. Seasoned with a delicate spice blend for a balanced flavour.
  • Seasoned with a delicate spice blend for a balanced flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Oak chip smoked bacon
  • Seasoned with a delicate spice blend for a balanced flavour
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Liver (37%), Pork Fat, Water, Dry Cured Oak Smoked Bacon (11%), Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Shallot Powder, Garlic Purée, Spices, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Plain Caramel), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Dry Cured Oak Smoked Bacon contains: Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken and pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy947kJ / 228kcal379kJ / 91kcal
Fat17.9g7.2g
Saturates6.4g2.6g
Carbohydrate7.5g3.0g
Sugars2.6g1.0g
Fibre0.7g0.3g
Protein8.9g3.6g
Salt1.4g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious pate

5 stars

This is amazing and by far the nicest pate but can never get hold of it on a regular basis

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Red Onion Chutney 230G

£ 1.50
£0.65/100g

Offer

Tesco Homebake Petit Pains 12 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.08/each

Offer

Tesco Finest Assorted Cracker For Cheese 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Tesco Cream Crackers 300G

£ 0.40
£0.13/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here