Tesco Lavender Dreams Biological 20 Washes 490Ml

£ 3.00
Product Description

  • For more information see www.detergentinfo.com
  • www.cleanright.eu
  • www.keepcapsfromkids.eu
  • Tesco Lavender Dreams Bio Detergent Capsules 20's
  • Created with fragrance experts Easy and effective cleaning
  • Tesco Lavender Dreams Bio Laundry Detergent Capsules With a calming and comforting lavender fragrance for long-lasting freshness.
  • Created with fragrance experts
  • Easy & effective cleaning
  • This product has not been tested on animals

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: >30% Anionic Surfactants. 15-30% Non-Ionic Surfactants. 5-15% Soap. <5% Phosphonate. Also contains: Perfumes, Optical Brighteners, Enzymes, Linalool, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight. Do not store below 4°C.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage matrix 4-5 Kg Load Soiling Water hardness Light soil Normal soil Heavy soil Soft 1 capsule 1 capsule 1 capsule Medium 1 capsule 1 capsule 1 capsule Hard 1 capsule 1 capsule 2 capsules 1 capsule = 24.5 ml e *Standard washes based on normal soiling/medium water hardness
  • Select the number of capsules required for your washing needs. Place the capsule(s) at the back of the drum before putting in the laundry. Not suitable for use in the washing machine drawer or hand washing. Always follow garment manufacturers washing instructions. Opening Instructions: To open the lid, push the two locks against the tub, then push upwards. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Do not deliberately open or pierce capsules. Replace lid securely after every use. To protect the quality of the laundry capsules close tub immediately after dosing. Do not handle with wet hands. Do not wash flame resistant fabrics above 50°C. Always wash dark fabrics separately. Not recommended for wool or silk.

Number of uses

20 Washes

Warnings

  • Causes skin irritation.,
  • Causes serious eye irritation.,
  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children. (This phrase needs to be BOLD & preferably RED.),
  • Read label before use.,
  • Avoid release to the environment.,
  • Wash hands thoroughly after handling.,
  • IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.,
  • Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal.,
  • Contains ISOEUGENOL. May produce an allergic reaction.,

Recycling info

Lid. Widely Recycled Tub. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

20 x 24.5ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

NO SIGNAL WORD Causes skin irritation., Causes serious eye irritation., Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects., If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand., Keep out of reach of children. (This phrase needs to be BOLD & preferably RED.), Read label before use., Avoid release to the environment., Wash hands thoroughly after handling., IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water., IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing., If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention., Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal., Contains ISOEUGENOL. May produce an allergic reaction.,

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good value.

5 stars

I love the fragrance.Great on colours and whites.

