Tesco Colour Laundry Capsules 20 Washes 490Ml

Rubbish - all stuck together
The capsules are all stuck together so its impossible to take one out of the container to use it. If you try to separate them, they split open and the product goes everywhere. A waste of money as could not use them.
Shrinkflation disappointment
Having used this product for a while with no problems it suddenly "was unavailable" then reappeared, great I thought, and ordered two packs which were on offer... was only when they arrived I realised "shrinkflation" had hit! 20 tabs as before but not 32g, now 24.5g. Whilst I get you did put the ml on the pack if you are used to ordering a product you don't expect it to suddenly decrease by 25%. Probably will need to use more tabs than before and therefore more expensive