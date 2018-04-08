The Greatest Showman Original Soundtrack Cd

Fabulous Music
love this CD, I will play it over and over again. Every track is fabulous.
Great CD to match great film!
If you've seen the film you'll want this CD to sing your heart out too!
Good sounds
Super songs, the cd was delivered very promptly an
Greatest Service
I bought this online and was excited to receive it. The service was speedy and the item excellent value for money.
The greatest showman
Since buying this I have played everyday on the way and way home from work. LOVE IT
best musical for a long time
I don't think I've ever bought a CD of a film soundtrack but The Greatest Showman is really special
Love it!
Absolutely love this album! Would definitely recommend to anyone who loves the film.
Great music
Very good product great feature, great sound tracks
Great reminder of the show
Bought this for daughters birthday present she loved the show and this was a great reminder
Best ever show
I saw film so just had to have cd. It will certainly be one of the best ever films and songs.