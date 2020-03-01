By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Violet Opal Fabric Conditioner 42 Washes 840Ml

Tesco Violet Opal Fabric Conditioner 42 Washes 840Ml
£ 1.50
£0.18/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Ultra Concentrated Violet Opal Luxurious Fabric Conditioner
  • Tesco Violet Opal Luxurious Fabric Conditioner 840ml
  • Created with perfume experts
  • Tesco Ultra Concentrated Violet Opal Luxurious Fabric Conditioner Conditions and nourishes, with an indulgent fragrance to delight your senses and leave your clothes feeling beautifully soft.
  • Pack size: 840ML

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: 15-30% Cationic Surfactants. Also contains: Perfumes, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Preservatives: Benzisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone.

Storage

Store upright in a cool place. Keep away from direct sunlight. Do not store below 4°C.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • 6-7Kg 30ml For large loads or extra softness and freshness 4-5Kg 20ml For normal loads *Standard number of washes (42) is based on the dosage for normal loads.
  • Add the recommended dose of fabric conditioner to the washing machine dispenser alongside the detergent at the start of the wash. The fabric conditioner will be diluted as it is dispensed into the wash during the rinse cycle. Safe for use with septic tanks
  • Do not pour fabric conditioner directly onto clothes.

Warnings

  • ,
  • ,
  • ,
  • 4-TERT-BUTYLCYCLOHEXYL ACETATE, BENZISOTHIAZOLINONE.

Net Contents

840 ml

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

lovely

5 stars

love this. smells gorgeous. I personally didn't find this too thick and it didn't block my drawer .

too thick, rubbish!

1 stars

I bought this one instead of a branded name for a change, and I've got to be honest the smell is to die for, its beautiful, BUT, I wouldn't recommend it or buy it again, as it is so thick it totally blocked my conditioner tray that you put it in, in your machine. Because its sooo thick, It won't rinse through to the machine and stays put. Every time I used it I had to pull the tray right out and wash it, what a waste, sorry it was useless so I ended up chucking a load into the actuall drum and hoped it would work that way, it wasn't the same tho.

Too thick blocks washing machine draw

3 stars

it blocks the draw as does not dissolve well with water and half of left behind,its too thick

