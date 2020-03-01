Tesco Violet Opal Fabric Conditioner 42 Washes 840Ml

lovely
love this. smells gorgeous. I personally didn't find this too thick and it didn't block my drawer .
too thick, rubbish!
I bought this one instead of a branded name for a change, and I've got to be honest the smell is to die for, its beautiful, BUT, I wouldn't recommend it or buy it again, as it is so thick it totally blocked my conditioner tray that you put it in, in your machine. Because its sooo thick, It won't rinse through to the machine and stays put. Every time I used it I had to pull the tray right out and wash it, what a waste, sorry it was useless so I ended up chucking a load into the actuall drum and hoped it would work that way, it wasn't the same tho.
Too thick blocks washing machine draw
it blocks the draw as does not dissolve well with water and half of left behind,its too thick