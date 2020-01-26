Tesco Jade Fabric Conditioner 42 Washes 840Ml

Dissapointed
Really disappointed by this fragrance. Wouldn't buy again.
Nice.
This smells lovely, but is very thick. I only use half a capful & some of it stays in the dispenser. I am now diluting it & it is much better. Same smell & softness.
Hasn't hurt/inflamed my Atopic/mega-sensitive skin
I generally have to stay away from generic or own brand softeners because my skin just says no to anything, ever, consistently. It's usually to my chagrin, costing me three times what other softeners cost. However I thought I'd give this Jade fabric softener a try. It has a lovely fresh smell, lasts easily for 4-5 days, my bedding was genuinely soft, and the surprising thing for me is that although quite perfumed, my skin hasn't cracked and bled with contact with perfumed softener treated clothing/bedding as it usually does. The cap is a 30ml dose-suitable for large (up to 8kg) machines, and the normal dose is 20ml for under 8kg or soft water areas so it's going to be far more cost-effective for me, too. I'll try the rest in this range for sure.