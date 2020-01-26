By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jade Fabric Conditioner 42 Washes 840Ml
Product Description

  • Tesco ultra concentrated platinum jade luxurious fabric conditioner.
  • Tesco Ultra Concentrated Platinum Jade Luxurious Fabric Conditioner
  • Created with perfume experts
  • Conditions and nourishes, with an indulgent fragrance to delight your senses and leave your clothes feeling beautifully soft.
  • Pack size: 840ML

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: 15-30% Cationic Surfactants. Also contains: Perfumes, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Amyl Cinnamal, Preservatives: Benzisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone.

Storage

Store upright in a cool place. Keep away from direct sunlight. Do not store below 4°C.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • 6-7Kg 30ml For large loads or extra softness and freshness 4-5Kg 20ml For normal loads *Standard number of washes (42) is based on the dosage for normal loads.
  • Image 1: Fill dispenser using measuring cap. Add the recommended dose of fabric conditioner to the washing machine dispenser alongside the detergent at the start of the wash. The fabric conditioner will be diluted as it is dispensed into the wash during the rinse cycle. Safe for use with septic tanks
  • Do not pour fabric conditioner directly onto clothes.

Warnings

  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Avoid release to the environment,
  • Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal.,
  • Contains ACETYLCEDRENE, HEXYL SALICYLATE, 4-TERT-BUTYLCYCLOHEXYL ACETATE, TETRAMETHYL ACETYLOCTAHYDRONAPHTHALENES, HEXYL CINNAMAL, BENZISOTHIAZOLINONE. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

840 ml

Safety information

Dissapointed

1 stars

Really disappointed by this fragrance. Wouldn't buy again.

Nice.

4 stars

This smells lovely, but is very thick. I only use half a capful & some of it stays in the dispenser. I am now diluting it & it is much better. Same smell & softness.

Hasn't hurt/inflamed my Atopic/mega-sensitive skin

4 stars

I generally have to stay away from generic or own brand softeners because my skin just says no to anything, ever, consistently. It's usually to my chagrin, costing me three times what other softeners cost. However I thought I'd give this Jade fabric softener a try. It has a lovely fresh smell, lasts easily for 4-5 days, my bedding was genuinely soft, and the surprising thing for me is that although quite perfumed, my skin hasn't cracked and bled with contact with perfumed softener treated clothing/bedding as it usually does. The cap is a 30ml dose-suitable for large (up to 8kg) machines, and the normal dose is 20ml for under 8kg or soft water areas so it's going to be far more cost-effective for me, too. I'll try the rest in this range for sure.

