Tesco Warm Amber Fabric Conditioner 42 Washes 840Ml

Tesco Warm Amber Fabric Conditioner 42 Washes 840Ml
£ 1.50
£0.18/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Ultra Concentrated Warm Amber Luxurious Fabric Conditioner 840ml
  • Created with perfume experts
  • Tesco Ultra Concentrated Warm Amber Luxurious Fabric Conditioner Conditions and nourishes, with an indulgent fragrance to delight your senses and leave your clothes feeling beautifully soft.
  • Pack size: 840ML

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: 15-30% Cationic Surfactants. Also contains: Perfumes, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Benzyl Salicylate, Amyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Preservatives: Benzisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone.

Storage

Store upright in a cool place. Keep away from direct sunlight. Do not store below 4°C.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • 6-7Kg 30ml For large loads or extra softness and freshness 4-5Kg 20ml For normal loads *Standard number of washes (42) is based on the dosage for normal loads.
  • Add the recommended dose of fabric conditioner to the washing machine dispenser alongside the detergent at the start of the wash. The fabric conditioner will be diluted as it is dispensed into the wash during the rinse cycle. Safe for use with septic tanks
  • Do not pour fabric conditioner directly onto clothes.

Warnings

  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Avoid release to the environment.,
  • Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements for domestic waste disposal.,
  • Contains TETRAMETHYL ACETYLOCTAHYDRONAPHTHALENES, BENZISOTHIAZOLINONE. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

840 ml

Safety information

View more safety information

8 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

FAB exc value fabric conditioner-it smells great!

5 stars

This is an excellent quality and super concentrated fabric conditioner. When I used it for the first time, I found that my clothes are soft and smell wonderful. Because it is super concentrated, it also lasts so much longer than my other "concentrated" fabric conditioner. Another great thing is that the lid is an accurate measuring / dosing size which means that the bottle doesn't become sticky and, when screwed firmly in place back on the bottle, any residue goes back into the bottle. I highly recommend this.

Better than branded conditioners

5 stars

Gorgeous, gorgeous, amazing scent. I've always bought Comfort or Lenor because I just didn't believe that an own brand could be anywhere near as good. I have favourites from both main brands and when they weren't available I decided to give this a go. The softness is amazing too and it seems as though they did something about the thickness of the liquid that other people had a problem with because I found it no different to other fabric conditioners that I have used. I will definitely stick with this one in future....plus it's less than half the price of branded ones. Bonus all round.

Brilliant.

5 stars

I always only used Comfort intense and now I use this. It’s smells amazing. I’ve never had anything left in the washing machine drawer. I love it.

Brilliant!

5 stars

Love this fabric conditioner! Everything smells so nice, so will be swapping from lenor and comfort...

Too thick

1 stars

Far too thick, didn’t drain properly, just left the drawer full of water and softener.

You will be amazed!

5 stars

Smells absolutely lovely, one of the best fragrances I have found for a long time.

Disappointed

1 stars

Very thick, have the add water into the dispensing draw to dilute it and even then all does not go into the washing machine.

Highly recommended

5 stars

This has the most beautiful smell i am hoping that it will be brought out in washing powder pods capsules or tablets. When my washing is tumble drying it sends the smell all over the house.

