Tesco Warm Amber Fabric Conditioner 42 Washes 840Ml

FAB exc value fabric conditioner-it smells great!
This is an excellent quality and super concentrated fabric conditioner. When I used it for the first time, I found that my clothes are soft and smell wonderful. Because it is super concentrated, it also lasts so much longer than my other "concentrated" fabric conditioner. Another great thing is that the lid is an accurate measuring / dosing size which means that the bottle doesn't become sticky and, when screwed firmly in place back on the bottle, any residue goes back into the bottle. I highly recommend this.
Better than branded conditioners
Gorgeous, gorgeous, amazing scent. I've always bought Comfort or Lenor because I just didn't believe that an own brand could be anywhere near as good. I have favourites from both main brands and when they weren't available I decided to give this a go. The softness is amazing too and it seems as though they did something about the thickness of the liquid that other people had a problem with because I found it no different to other fabric conditioners that I have used. I will definitely stick with this one in future....plus it's less than half the price of branded ones. Bonus all round.
Brilliant.
I always only used Comfort intense and now I use this. It’s smells amazing. I’ve never had anything left in the washing machine drawer. I love it.
Brilliant!
Love this fabric conditioner! Everything smells so nice, so will be swapping from lenor and comfort...
Too thick
Far too thick, didn’t drain properly, just left the drawer full of water and softener.
You will be amazed!
Smells absolutely lovely, one of the best fragrances I have found for a long time.
Disappointed
Very thick, have the add water into the dispensing draw to dilute it and even then all does not go into the washing machine.
Highly recommended
This has the most beautiful smell i am hoping that it will be brought out in washing powder pods capsules or tablets. When my washing is tumble drying it sends the smell all over the house.