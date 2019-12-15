By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Leafy Butterhead Salad 100G

2.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Leafy Butterhead Salad 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 69kJ / 17kcal

Product Description

  • Red and green butterhead salad leaves with baby spinach.
  • Mild. Tender, sweet red and green butterhead blended with mild baby spinach
  • Mild. Tender, sweet red and green butterhead with mild baby spinach
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Butterhead Lettuce, Baby Spinach.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRI*
Energy69kJ / 17kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat0.6g70g
Saturates0.1g20g
Carbohydrate0.9g260g
Sugars0.7g90g
Fibre1.0g
Protein1.4g50g
Salt0.1g6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Mouldy tasting

2 stars

These were always my favourite salad leaves but the last 2 bags have tasted decidedly mouldy even though within date.

Yum!

5 stars

Just tasty digestible leaves. Enjoyed eating. No hard stalky bits.

Use by 13th. Delivered 12th. Not good enough.

2 stars

Already going brown.

Excellent and long-lasting

5 stars

All my experience with butterhead salad leaves has been excellent! Butterhead lettuce keeps for ages and these leaves generally last past their use-by date. They're also really tasty. My favourite Tesco salad leaves by far!

Horrific

1 stars

I bought this last week and I was horrified to find the leaves were unwashed with soil in them.

Out of date the day after you delivered it!

1 stars

Out of date the day after you delivered it!

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Baby Plum Tomatoes 325G

£ 1.00
£3.08/kg

Tesco Finest Piccolo Cherry Tomatoes 220G

£ 1.50
£6.82/kg

Tesco Cucumber Portion

£ 0.40
£0.40/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here