Tesco Leafy Butterhead Salad 100G

Mouldy tasting
These were always my favourite salad leaves but the last 2 bags have tasted decidedly mouldy even though within date.
Yum!
Just tasty digestible leaves. Enjoyed eating. No hard stalky bits.
Use by 13th. Delivered 12th. Not good enough.
Already going brown.
Excellent and long-lasting
All my experience with butterhead salad leaves has been excellent! Butterhead lettuce keeps for ages and these leaves generally last past their use-by date. They're also really tasty. My favourite Tesco salad leaves by far!
Horrific
I bought this last week and I was horrified to find the leaves were unwashed with soil in them.
Out of date the day after you delivered it!
Out of date the day after you delivered it!