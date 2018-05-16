Fcuk Original Him Giftset

Product Description
- Gift Set for Men
Information
Ingredients
Shower Gel - Water/EAU (Aqua), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Fragrance/Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Cocamide MEA, PEG-150 Distearate, Citric Acid, Benzoic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, After Shave Splash - Water/EAU (Aqua), SD Alcohol 40-B (Alcohol Denat.), Hamamelis Virginiana Water (Witch Hazel), Fragrance/Parfum, Octoxynol-9, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Blue 1 (CI 42090), Red 33 (CI 17200), Yellow 5 (CI 19140)
Produce of
Made in USA
Distributor address
- Inter Parfums USA,
- LLC NY,
- NY 10176 4,
- Rond Point Des Champs-élysées 75008 Paris,
- France.
Return to
- Inter Parfums USA,
- LLC NY,
- NY 10176 4,
- Rond Point Des Champs-élysées 75008 Paris,
- France.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020