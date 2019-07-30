By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Moroccan Salad Bowl 270G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Moroccan Salad Bowl 270G
£ 3.00
£1.12/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy683kJ 164kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 506kJ / 121kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of spinach, cooked couscous, feta full fat soft cheese, carrot, butternut squash and a sachet of carrot and cumin dressing.
  • Feta, butternut slaw with carrot and cumin dressing, inspired by Morocco. With fruity couscous.
  • With fruity couscous
  • Feta, butternut slaw with carrot and cumin dressing, inspired by Morocco
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Spinach, Cooked Couscous [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (14%), Carrot And Cumin Dressing [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Cider Vinegar, Cornflour, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Cumin, Ginger, Salt, Mint, Garlic Purée, Turmeric, Chilli], Carrot, Butternut Squash, Red Pepper, Rocket, Chickpeas, Chard, Red Onion, Raisins, Coriander, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy506kJ / 121kcal683kJ / 164kcal
Fat6.7g9.0g
Saturates2.3g3.1g
Carbohydrate9.5g12.8g
Sugars4.6g6.2g
Fibre1.9g2.6g
Protein4.8g6.5g
Salt0.6g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

This is absolutely wonderful - feel like I could e

5 stars

This is absolutely wonderful - feel like I could eat it every day. Great combination of flavours.

