Tesco Moroccan Salad Bowl 270G

This is absolutely wonderful - feel like I could e
This is absolutely wonderful - feel like I could eat it every day. Great combination of flavours.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 506kJ / 121kcal
INGREDIENTS: Spinach, Cooked Couscous [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (14%), Carrot And Cumin Dressing [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Cider Vinegar, Cornflour, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Cumin, Ginger, Salt, Mint, Garlic Purée, Turmeric, Chilli], Carrot, Butternut Squash, Red Pepper, Rocket, Chickpeas, Chard, Red Onion, Raisins, Coriander, Sunflower Oil.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 2 servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
270g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|506kJ / 121kcal
|683kJ / 164kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|9.0g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.5g
|12.8g
|Sugars
|4.6g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.6g
|Protein
|4.8g
|6.5g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019