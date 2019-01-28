By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Molly's 6 Vanilla & Raspberry Mini Rolls

Ms Molly's 6 Vanilla & Raspberry Mini Rolls

One roll
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1551kJ / 368kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Mini rolls with vanilla and raspberry flavour fillings.
  • Welcome to Ms Molly’s fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family’s favourite goodies, its here to make your day a little bit sweeter.
  • Fluffy little sponge rolls with squidgy vanilla and raspberry flavour filling
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavour Filling (27%)(Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Raspberry Flavour Filling (12%)(Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Raspberry Purée, Flavouring), Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Soya Flour, Pasteurised Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does no affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

6 x Mini Rolls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (20g)
Energy1551kJ / 368kcal310kJ / 74kcal
Fat11.0g2.2g
Saturates5.2g1.0g
Carbohydrate62.0g12.4g
Sugars31.0g6.2g
Fibre1.2g0.2g
Protein4.7g0.9g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

So delicious

5 stars

So nice! Definitely buying again, and can't go wrong with the price either!

