Ms Molly's 6 Vanilla & Raspberry Mini Rolls

So delicious
So nice! Definitely buying again, and can't go wrong with the price either!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1551kJ / 368kcal
INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavour Filling (27%)(Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Raspberry Flavour Filling (12%)(Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Raspberry Purée, Flavouring), Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Soya Flour, Pasteurised Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 6 servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
6 x Mini Rolls
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One roll (20g)
|Energy
|1551kJ / 368kcal
|310kJ / 74kcal
|Fat
|11.0g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|62.0g
|12.4g
|Sugars
|31.0g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.7g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
