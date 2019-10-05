Tesco 30% Reduced Fat Extra Mature Cheese 460G

What a wonderful reduction!! All of 5p......
What a wonderful reduction!! All of 5p......
Avoid!
Smells bad, tastes worse. Not worth buying.
fab cheese
fantastic cheese cannot tell it is reduced fat , love it Xx
Excellent tasty cheese and bonus best no it’s low
Excellent tasty cheese and bonus best no it’s low fat
Outstanding cheese. hard to believe 30% less fat !
This outstanding quality cheese is quite the best I have tasted Do not let the 30% reduced fat put you off, as this gem of a cheese is creamy and packed with a rich natural flavour. I highly recomend it