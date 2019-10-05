By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 30% Reduced Fat Extra Mature Cheese 460G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco 30% Reduced Fat Extra Mature Cheese 460G
£ 2.30
£5.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy392kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1306kJ / 314kcal

Product Description

  • Medium fat hard extra mature cheese.
  • Strong & Full Flavoured. Hand selected by our cheese makers for flavour.
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

Medium Fat Hard Extra Mature Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using milk from Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

15 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

460g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1306kJ / 314kcal392kJ / 94kcal
Fat22.1g6.6g
Saturates13.8g4.1g
Carbohydrate0.8g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.9g8.4g
Salt1.8g0.5g
Calcium840mg (105%NRV)252mg (32%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

What a wonderful reduction!! All of 5p......

5 stars

Avoid!

1 stars

Smells bad, tastes worse. Not worth buying.

fab cheese

5 stars

fantastic cheese cannot tell it is reduced fat , love it Xx

Excellent tasty cheese and bonus best no it’s low

5 stars

Outstanding cheese. hard to believe 30% less fat !

5 stars

This outstanding quality cheese is quite the best I have tasted Do not let the 30% reduced fat put you off, as this gem of a cheese is creamy and packed with a rich natural flavour. I highly recomend it

