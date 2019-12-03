By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 30% Less Fat Mature Cheese 460G

Write a review
Tesco 30% Less Fat Mature Cheese 460G
£ 2.30
£5.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy392kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1306kJ / 314kcal

Product Description

  • Medium fat hard mature cheese.
  • Rich and Versatile. Hand selected by our cheese makers for taste.
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

Medium Fat Hard Mature Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using milk from Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

approx. 15 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

460g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1306kJ / 314kcal392kJ / 94kcal
Fat22.1g6.6g
Saturates13.8g4.1g
Carbohydrate0.8g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.9g8.4g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Not a fan

2 stars

Not a fan of this 30% reduced fat cheese, I pick it up in error and realised when I got home. I melted it on spaghetti and it was just awful. Stuck to my teeth and bowl, don’t think I ate any of the cheese as I was to busy trying to remote it from my teeth! I would not recommend this product. It’s now gone on the BIN!

Impossible to slice as it crumbles easily.

2 stars

Impossible to slice as it crumbles easily.

Smaller packs could work

2 stars

Was recommended to get it but the package is too big. Smaller packs could work. Would be fine for a big family as it would get used up quicker. It goes off if not used before the sell-by date. I find it is also not too good for grating.

A good healthy swap on its own or cooking.

5 stars

Good value against similar products that are brand names. I have used it in quiches, pasta dishes, and made cheese sauces for fish and gammon. it also grates easily and is ideal on its own in sandwiches etc. |My husband hasn't noticed the swap. I bought it for health reasons. To loose weight and to help my pre diabetes. Fantastic too for us cheese addicts. Give it a try and good luck.

