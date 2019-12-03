Tesco 30% Less Fat Mature Cheese 460G

Not a fan
Not a fan of this 30% reduced fat cheese, I pick it up in error and realised when I got home. I melted it on spaghetti and it was just awful. Stuck to my teeth and bowl, don’t think I ate any of the cheese as I was to busy trying to remote it from my teeth! I would not recommend this product. It’s now gone on the BIN!
Impossible to slice as it crumbles easily.
Smaller packs could work
Was recommended to get it but the package is too big. Smaller packs could work. Would be fine for a big family as it would get used up quicker. It goes off if not used before the sell-by date. I find it is also not too good for grating.
A good healthy swap on its own or cooking.
Good value against similar products that are brand names. I have used it in quiches, pasta dishes, and made cheese sauces for fish and gammon. it also grates easily and is ideal on its own in sandwiches etc. |My husband hasn't noticed the swap. I bought it for health reasons. To loose weight and to help my pre diabetes. Fantastic too for us cheese addicts. Give it a try and good luck.