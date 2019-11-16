Tesco British Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese 460G

Great no crumble strong cheese, consistently.
This is consistently very good cheese, and half the price of some named brands. Lovely toasted cheese, great on a pasta /pasta bake. Bacon and cheese to die for. A lovely strong taste without the crumble. I don't like crumbley cheese. Also great with salads, not to be left out of the bag the corners go missing.
Creamy and flavoursome
Great blend and flavoursome, also good for makin cheese sauce
not sure if they put the wrong block of cheese in
not sure if they put the wrong block of cheese in the packet but it was bland and rubbery, more like edam than a nice cheddar.
Could be very nice cheese if it wasn’t so salty.
Could be very nice cheese if it wasn’t so salty. Unfortunately too salty for me.
Mild
Used to be really tasty but over the past month it's become really mild. I've now stopped buying it.
Very nice.
I can't believe this cheese it's absolutely delicious. Previously I've bought mainly mild cheddars expecting mature cheddar to be too strong for me, but this isn't at all overpowering it's just really tasty!
Perfect
Just the nicest mature Cheddar Cheese I've had in a long time and a great price. Perfect!
lacking in taste and bite
lacking in taste and bite