Budweiser 20 Pack 300Ml

Good value when on offer
Love it
My friends all love it. I do not know why the other reviewer who really liked it only gave 3 stars which brings the ratings down unfairly.
Changed recipe is awful
It's so diluted lately it's unbelievable. They destroyed a perfectly good beer for the sake of more profit. Really a shame. I won't be buying again
Was good I like it to much
This is not a pilsner it is a top fermented bitter(sweet not dry) only touch it if you are s Yankee! It would fail the German purity laws