Creamfields Low Fat Strawberry & Peach Yogurt 4X125g

3(2)Write a review
Creamfields Low Fat Strawberry & Peach Yogurt 4X125g
£ 0.57
£0.11/100g
One strawberry yogurt pot (125g)
  • Energy368kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars12.5g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 294kJ / 70kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Peach 2 Strawberry
  • 4 Stabilised sweetened low fat peach and strawberry flavoured yogurts.
  • 2 Peach 2 Strawberry
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove peach stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e (4 x 125g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne strawberry yogurt pot (125g)
Energy294kJ / 70kcal368kJ / 87kcal
Fat1.1g1.4g
Saturates0.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate12.3g15.4g
Sugars10.0g12.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein2.6g3.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove peach stones, some may remain.

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Strawberry (3%), Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (1%), Modified Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Colour (Anthocyanins), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring.

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Peach (2.5%), Peach Juice from Concentrate (1.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Carotenes). 

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

We don't need 2 accept this just cos it's low fat!

1 stars

For any one who like me thinks these do not taste good, please don't think you can't get better because you can. I bought these years ago and they were terrible then, I saw there was a new brand so once again I gave tescos a chance. Good news is its not as bad as it once was but bad news its not improved enough to be edible. I'll go back to the orange branded stores version, believe me if you follow you'll be grateful I told you ;-)

Good value

5 stars

Excellent for the price

