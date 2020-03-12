Creamfields Low Fat Strawberry & Peach Yogurt 4X125g

We don't need 2 accept this just cos it's low fat!
For any one who like me thinks these do not taste good, please don't think you can't get better because you can. I bought these years ago and they were terrible then, I saw there was a new brand so once again I gave tescos a chance. Good news is its not as bad as it once was but bad news its not improved enough to be edible. I'll go back to the orange branded stores version, believe me if you follow you'll be grateful I told you ;-)
Good value
Excellent for the price