Creamfields Low Fat Garden Fruit Yogurt 6X125g

Write a review
Creamfields Low Fat Garden Fruit Yogurt 6X125g

One blackcurrant yogurt pot
  • Energy450kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars14.6g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 360kJ / 85kcal

Product Description

  • see child specifications
  • 2 Blackcurrant 2 Rhubarb 2 Gooseberry
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Allergy Information

  For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

Net Contents

750g e (6 x 125g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne blackcurrant yogurt pot (125g)
Energy360kJ / 85kcal450kJ / 107kcal
Fat2.2g2.8g
Saturates1.4g1.8g
Carbohydrate13.3g16.6g
Sugars11.7g14.6g
Fibre0.4g0.5g
Protein2.9g3.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
  • One pot
    • Energy450kJ 107kcal
      5%
    • Fat2.8g
      4%
    • Saturates1.8g
      9%
    • Sugars14.6g
      16%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 360kJ / 85kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Blackcurrant (3.5%), Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (3%), Blackcurrant Purée (3%), Modified Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (125g)
    Energy360kJ / 85kcal450kJ / 107kcal
    Fat2.2g2.8g
    Saturates1.4g1.8g
    Carbohydrate13.3g16.6g
    Sugars11.7g14.6g
    Fibre0.4g0.5g
    Protein2.9g3.6g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One pot
    • Energy419kJ 100kcal
      5%
    • Fat2.8g
      4%
    • Saturates1.8g
      9%
    • Sugars13.3g
      15%
    • Salt0.3g
      5%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 335kJ / 80kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Rhubarb (6%), Rhubarb Juice from Concentrate (3.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Aronia Juice from Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (125g)
    Energy335kJ / 80kcal419kJ / 100kcal
    Fat2.2g2.8g
    Saturates1.4g1.8g
    Carbohydrate11.9g14.9g
    Sugars10.6g13.3g
    Fibre0.3g0.4g
    Protein2.9g3.6g
    Salt0.3g0.3g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One pot
    • Energy431kJ 102kcal
      5%
    • Fat2.6g
      4%
    • Saturates1.8g
      9%
    • Sugars13.9g
      15%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 345kJ / 82kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Gooseberry (6%), Gooseberry Juice  from Concentrate (3%), Modified Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (125g)
    Energy345kJ / 82kcal431kJ / 102kcal
    Fat2.1g2.6g
    Saturates1.4g1.8g
    Carbohydrate12.6g15.8g
    Sugars11.1g13.9g
    Fibre0.2g0.3g
    Protein3.0g3.8g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

7 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great flavours, no sweeteners

5 stars

Great flavours, will only buy these yogurts from Tesco as they are the only ones we can find that are low fat but do not have sweeteners!

Disappointed

2 stars

This use to be a stable in our fridge, but now the family are refusing to eat them! Has the recipe changed recently? They now seem to have a thin consistency and less taste. Same goes for the 'berry' flavoured ones!

Excellent fresh flavours!

5 stars

Delicious. I love plain yoghurt, but find some of the fruit ones cloying. Lemon and Lime is nice, but peach hasn't got enough acid. Gooseberry, rhubarb and blackcurrant flavours are all excellent ... and take me back the 1950s of my youth. I hope this superb garden selection keeps going.

One of the besy

5 stars

These are gorgeous, you wouldn't believe the taste it has got

yummy

5 stars

Lovely smooth texture and packed with flavour. Fruity and great value for money at that price. Lots of different flavour choices

If you want a tasty yoghurt - don't buy these

1 stars

My husband always has yoghurts and has tried many and varied ones that I order. He said that these are the worst ever as they are totally tasteless. He said to give it "NO" stars but I couldn't.

I just want to say that. The blackcurrant yogurt w

5 stars

I just want to say that. The blackcurrant yogurt was excellent and would benefit sales wise if you produced a 6pack of blackcurrant only which l think would be a great idea

