Creamfields Low Fat Garden Fruit Yogurt 6X125g

Great flavours, no sweeteners
Great flavours, will only buy these yogurts from Tesco as they are the only ones we can find that are low fat but do not have sweeteners!
Disappointed
This use to be a stable in our fridge, but now the family are refusing to eat them! Has the recipe changed recently? They now seem to have a thin consistency and less taste. Same goes for the 'berry' flavoured ones!
Excellent fresh flavours!
Delicious. I love plain yoghurt, but find some of the fruit ones cloying. Lemon and Lime is nice, but peach hasn't got enough acid. Gooseberry, rhubarb and blackcurrant flavours are all excellent ... and take me back the 1950s of my youth. I hope this superb garden selection keeps going.
One of the besy
These are gorgeous, you wouldn't believe the taste it has got
yummy
Lovely smooth texture and packed with flavour. Fruity and great value for money at that price. Lots of different flavour choices
If you want a tasty yoghurt - don't buy these
My husband always has yoghurts and has tried many and varied ones that I order. He said that these are the worst ever as they are totally tasteless. He said to give it "NO" stars but I couldn't.
I just want to say that. The blackcurrant yogurt w
I just want to say that. The blackcurrant yogurt was excellent and would benefit sales wise if you produced a 6pack of blackcurrant only which l think would be a great idea