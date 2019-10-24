By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Creamfields Low Fat Sweet Treats Yogurt 6X125g

1.5(4)Write a review
Creamfields Low Fat Sweet Treats Yogurt 6X125g

Rest of shelf

Typical values per 100g: Energy 376kJ / 89kcal

Product Description

  • see child specifications
  • 2 Banana 2 Toffee 2 Vanilla
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e (6 x 125g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne toffee yogurt pot (125g)
Energy376kJ / 89kcal469kJ / 111kcal
Fat2.2g2.8g
Saturates1.4g1.8g
Carbohydrate14.4g18.0g
Sugars12.4g15.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein2.9g3.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Lemon Juice.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (125g)
    Energy376kJ / 89kcal469kJ / 111kcal
    Fat2.2g2.8g
    Saturates1.4g1.8g
    Carbohydrate14.4g18.0g
    Sugars12.4g15.5g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein2.9g3.6g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Mixed Carotenes), Ground Vanilla Beans.

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (125g)
    Energy331kJ / 79kcal414kJ / 98kcal
    Fat2.2g2.8g
    Saturates1.4g1.8g
    Carbohydrate11.8g14.8g
    Sugars10.5g13.1g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein2.9g3.6g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Banana Purée (8%), Sugar, Banana Juice from Concentrate (4%), Modified Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring. 

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated.

    Number of uses

    6 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (125g)
    Energy327kJ / 78kcal408kJ / 97kcal
    Fat2.1g2.6g
    Saturates1.3g1.6g
    Carbohydrate11.6g14.5g
    Sugars10.0g12.5g
    Fibre0.1g0.1g
    Protein3.0g3.8g
    Salt0.1g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

4 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Discusting

1 stars

Get rid of these absolutely disgusting so called yoghurts tesco no taste bland a complete waste of anybodys money mine went in the bin after one taste.

Disgusting!

1 stars

I bought these a few months ago, they were absolutely disgusting! I ended up throwing 4 of them away they were so bad, wouldn't have given any stars if I could have, DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY

I love yogurts especially these flavours never had

2 stars

I love yogurts especially these flavours never had these ones but I thought I’d give them a try however these just wasn’t the greatest I couldn’t even finish the toffee one it had more of a coffee tast to me. Overall though you get what you pay for and the price of the pack was reasonable.

They all smelled and tasted of just plain artifici

2 stars

They all smelled and tasted of just plain artificial vanilla. Consistency okay, but flavours quite poor, wouldn't buy again.

