Creamfields Low Fat Sweet Treats Yogurt 6X125g

Discusting
Get rid of these absolutely disgusting so called yoghurts tesco no taste bland a complete waste of anybodys money mine went in the bin after one taste.
Disgusting!
I bought these a few months ago, they were absolutely disgusting! I ended up throwing 4 of them away they were so bad, wouldn't have given any stars if I could have, DO NOT WASTE YOUR MONEY
I love yogurts especially these flavours never had
I love yogurts especially these flavours never had these ones but I thought I’d give them a try however these just wasn’t the greatest I couldn’t even finish the toffee one it had more of a coffee tast to me. Overall though you get what you pay for and the price of the pack was reasonable.
They all smelled and tasted of just plain artifici
They all smelled and tasted of just plain artificial vanilla. Consistency okay, but flavours quite poor, wouldn't buy again.