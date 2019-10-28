Tesco Cheddar Ploughman's Sub
- Energy1944kJ 463kcal23%
- Fat18.5g26%
- Saturates8.9g45%
- Sugars10.0g11%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 987kJ / 235kcal
Product Description
- Mature Cheddar cheese, tomato, pickle and lettuce on a white roll topped with seeds.
- CHEDDAR PLOUGHMAN'S No Mayonnaise Rich Cheddar layered with plum tomatoes, lettuce and tangy pickle Our sub rolls have been specially created by our bakers to complement the fillings selected by our chefs. These fillings are expertly layered by hand into soft sub rolls, which are delivered daily to our stores."
- Mature Cheddar
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (20%), Tomato, Water, Lettuce, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg, Onion, Swede, Brown Linseed, Cauliflower, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Salt, Courgette, Golden Linseed, Millet Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Date Purée, Cornflour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Salts of Fatty Acids), Apple Purée, Palm Oil, Tomato Paste, Gherkin, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Purée, Spices, Malted Barley Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acetic Acid, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|987kJ / 235kcal
|1944kJ / 463kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|18.5g
|Saturates
|4.5g
|8.9g
|Carbohydrate
|26.7g
|52.6g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|10.0g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|4.1g
|Protein
|9.9g
|19.5g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
