By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Salt Beef 4 Slices 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Salt Beef 4 Slices 100G
£ 3.00
£3.00/100g
One slice
  • Energy125kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 501kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • Cured and cooked salt beef.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Cured in brine and expertly slow cooked for a tender texture and distinctive flavour. Our cooked meats are made by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Topsides of British beef are cured in a brine to give a distinctive flavour and expertly slow cooked for a tender texture.
  • Cured in brine and expertly slow cooked for a tender texture and distinctive flavour. Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products Topsides of British beef are cured in a brine to give a distinctive flavour and expertly slow cooked for a tender texture.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% British beef
  • Cured in brine and expertly slow cooked for a tender texture and distinctive flavour
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Card. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (25g)
Energy501kJ / 119kcal125kJ / 30kcal
Fat2.6g0.7g
Saturates0.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein23.5g5.9g
Salt2.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Basted Turkey Breast 125G

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 22/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£2.40/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 25/11/2019 and 22/12/2019.

Tesco British Pastrami Slices 100G

£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

Tesco Sliced Roast Cooked Chicken Breast 180G

£ 2.00
£1.12/100g

Offer

Tesco British Corned Beef 125G

£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here