Tesco Finest Salt Beef 4 Slices 100G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 501kJ / 119kcal
Product Description
- Cured and cooked salt beef.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Cured in brine and expertly slow cooked for a tender texture and distinctive flavour. Our cooked meats are made by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Topsides of British beef are cured in a brine to give a distinctive flavour and expertly slow cooked for a tender texture.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 100% British beef
- Cured in brine and expertly slow cooked for a tender texture and distinctive flavour
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Card. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (25g)
|Energy
|501kJ / 119kcal
|125kJ / 30kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|23.5g
|5.9g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
