Tesco 5 Cheese & Bacon Potato Skins 306G

Tesco 5 Cheese & Bacon Potato Skins 306G
£ 3.00
£0.98/100g
One potato skin
  • Energy473kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 839kJ / 201kcal

Product Description

  • Potato skins filled with Cheddar cheese and smoked reformed bacon with added water.
  • Crisp potato skins filled with Cheddar and smoked bacon.
  • Pack size: 306g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato Skins, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (21%), Smoked Reformed Bacon with Added Water (4.0%)[Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeesed Oil. 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within 1 monthKeep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 15 - 20 mins
HEATING INSTRUCTIONS - Remove all packaging. - If any of the bacon bits have fallen out of the skins, scoop them up and sprinkle them back in. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Place potato skins on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. OVEN FROM CHILLED 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 | 15 - 20 mins FROM FROZEN 190°C / Fan 170°C /Gas 5 | 20 - 25 mins Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. IMPORTANT Not suitable for microwave cooking. if food has thawed, do not refreeze. This product has been previously frozen and thawed in a chilled environment. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 20 - 25 mins
From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 - 25 mins.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • HEATING INSTRUCTIONS
    - Remove all packaging.
    - If any of the bacon bits have fallen out of the skins, scoop them up and sprinkle them back in.
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    - Place potato skins on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

    OVEN 
    FROM CHILLED    190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 |  15 - 20 mins
    FROM FROZEN     190°C / Fan 170°C /Gas 5  |  20 - 25 mins

    Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

    IMPORTANT
    Not suitable for microwave cooking. if food has thawed, do not refreeze. This product has  been previously frozen and thawed in a chilled environment. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

306g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy839kJ / 201kcal473kJ / 113kcal
Fat10.5g5.9g
Saturates6.0g3.4g
Carbohydrate16.2g9.1g
Sugars0.9g0.5g
Fibre3.0g1.7g
Protein8.9g5.0g
Salt0.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions, 306g pack typically weighs 282g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

