Tesco 5 Cheese & Bacon Potato Skins 306G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 839kJ / 201kcal
Product Description
- Potato skins filled with Cheddar cheese and smoked reformed bacon with added water.
- Crisp potato skins filled with Cheddar and smoked bacon.
- Pack size: 306g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato Skins, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (21%), Smoked Reformed Bacon with Added Water (4.0%)[Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeesed Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within 1 monthKeep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 15 - 20 mins
HEATING INSTRUCTIONS - Remove all packaging. - If any of the bacon bits have fallen out of the skins, scoop them up and sprinkle them back in. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Place potato skins on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. OVEN FROM CHILLED 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 | 15 - 20 mins FROM FROZEN 190°C / Fan 170°C /Gas 5 | 20 - 25 mins Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. IMPORTANT Not suitable for microwave cooking. if food has thawed, do not refreeze. This product has been previously frozen and thawed in a chilled environment. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 20 - 25 mins
From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 - 25 mins.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Remove all packaging.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
306g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|839kJ / 201kcal
|473kJ / 113kcal
|Fat
|10.5g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|6.0g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|16.2g
|9.1g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|1.7g
|Protein
|8.9g
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions, 306g pack typically weighs 282g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
