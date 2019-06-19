Tesco 5 Cheese & Bacon Potato Skins 306G

HEATING INSTRUCTIONS

- Remove all packaging.

- If any of the bacon bits have fallen out of the skins, scoop them up and sprinkle them back in.

- Place potato skins on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

OVEN

FROM CHILLED 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 | 15 - 20 mins

FROM FROZEN 190°C / Fan 170°C /Gas 5 | 20 - 25 mins

Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

IMPORTANT

Not suitable for microwave cooking. if food has thawed, do not refreeze. This product has been previously frozen and thawed in a chilled environment. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.