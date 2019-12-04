By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bernard Matthews Turkey Steaks 200G

4.5(2)Write a review
Bernard Matthews Turkey Steaks 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Each steak when baked contains
  • Energy1139kJ 273kcal
    14%
  • Fat16.1g
    23%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.83g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1183 kJ

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped turkey coated in breadcrumbs
  • Best ever crumb
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Turkey 38%, Water, Breadcrumb (Wheat (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Batter (Starch, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Modified Waxy Maize Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate)), Soya Protein Concentrate, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Soya Lecithin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Store at below 5°C.Once opened use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for home freezing. This product has been previously frozen, further freezing will not affect product quality. If freezing at home, freeze on day of purchase, keep frozen below -18°C, then cook the product from frozen. Keep product frozen for up to one month.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results cook from chilled. The following are guidelines only. Remove all packaging before cooking. Check that food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in an oven preheated to 220°c / 200°c Fan / Mark 7 and cook for approximately 18-20 minutes.

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in an oven preheated to 220°c / 200°c Fan / Mark 7 and cook for approximately 12-14 minutes.

Produce of

Made in the UK using turkey sourced from specially selected partners in the UK, EU, Thailand and South America

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Bernard Matthews Foods Limited,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us
  • If you have anything to tell us about this product please keep hold of the packaging and contact us at: www.bernardmatthews.com or send us this packaging and your letter to the following address:
  • Bernard Matthews Foods Limited,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD,
  • UK.
  • Or call us on: 0800 413640

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As SoldPer 100g As CookedRI*
Energy 1183 kJ1238 kJ8400
-284 kcal297 kcal2000
Fat 17.6g17.5g70g
saturates2.4g2.3g20g
Carbohydrate 19.2g19.9g260g
sugars2.2g1.8g90g
Fibre 1.5g3.1g24g
Protein 11.4g13.4g50g
Salt 0.8g0.9g6g
of which---
*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal---

Safety information

View more safety information

ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

not bad

4 stars

not a lover of Bernard Mattews food but these little beauties make a cracking sandwich filler

Excellent in a sesame bun with salad and a bit of

5 stars

Excellent in a sesame bun with salad and a bit of mayo

