Bernard Matthews Turkey Steaks 200G

not bad
not a lover of Bernard Mattews food but these little beauties make a cracking sandwich filler
Excellent in a sesame bun with salad and a bit of
Excellent in a sesame bun with salad and a bit of mayo
Turkey 38%, Water, Breadcrumb (Wheat (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Batter (Starch, Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Modified Waxy Maize Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate)), Soya Protein Concentrate, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Soya Lecithin
Keep refrigerated. Store at below 5°C.Once opened use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for home freezing. This product has been previously frozen, further freezing will not affect product quality. If freezing at home, freeze on day of purchase, keep frozen below -18°C, then cook the product from frozen. Keep product frozen for up to one month.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results cook from chilled. The following are guidelines only. Remove all packaging before cooking. Check that food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in an oven preheated to 220°c / 200°c Fan / Mark 7 and cook for approximately 18-20 minutes.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in an oven preheated to 220°c / 200°c Fan / Mark 7 and cook for approximately 12-14 minutes.
Made in the UK using turkey sourced from specially selected partners in the UK, EU, Thailand and South America
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold
|Per 100g As Cooked
|RI*
|Energy
|1183 kJ
|1238 kJ
|8400
|-
|284 kcal
|297 kcal
|2000
|Fat
|17.6g
|17.5g
|70g
|saturates
|2.4g
|2.3g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|19.2g
|19.9g
|260g
|sugars
|2.2g
|1.8g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|3.1g
|24g
|Protein
|11.4g
|13.4g
|50g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.9g
|6g
|of which
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.
