Tesco Finest Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cheesecake 540G

Tesco Finest Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cheesecake 540G

This product is only available for delivery between 02/01/2020 and 31/01/2020.

£ 4.00
£0.74/100g

1/6 of a cheesecake
  • Energy1489kJ 357kcal
    18%
  • Fat21.5g
    31%
  • Saturates12.4g
    62%
  • Sugars21.8g
    24%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1655kJ / 397kcal

Product Description

  • Cocoa biscuit base, topped with chocolate cheesecake and pockets of salted caramel sauce. Finished with a chocolate ganache, chocolate decorations and gold lustre.
  • Slowly baked with pockets of salted caramel sauce topped with rich chocolate ganache, hand decorated with gold lustre. Inspired by the traditional New York cheesecake and Parisian chocolatiers, our chefs slowly baked this cheesecake to achieve a light and creamy texture that complements with the crumbly biscuit base. It is then covered in chocolate ganache with pockets of velvety salted caramel and hand decorated with chocolate shards and dusted with golden sparkles.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 540g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (18%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Salted Caramel Sauce (9%) [Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Single Cream (Milk), Dark Brown Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Potato Starch, Butter (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Salt, Cocoa Mass, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sea Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Single Cream (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Milk Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Milk, Chocolate Decorations [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Colours (Curcumin, Titanium Dioxide, Riboflavin, Anthocyanins), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Palm Fat, Shea Fat, Flavouring], Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Sea Salt, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • 1. Carefully remove the cheesecake from the box.
  • 2. Loosen the cheesecake from the edge of the pot.
  • 3. Carefully push the cheesecake up through the hole in the centre and remove the pot.
  • 4. Slide the cheesecake off the board and onto a serving plate.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled

Net Contents

540g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cheesecake (90g)
Energy1655kJ / 397kcal1489kJ / 357kcal
Fat23.9g21.5g
Saturates13.8g12.4g
Carbohydrate39.1g35.2g
Sugars24.3g21.8g
Fibre2.3g2.0g
Protein5.2g4.7g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Save your money - no salted caramel flavour at all

3 stars

There was NO salted caramel taste at all - it was just very chocolatey. Disappointed, would not buy again.

A most decadent and delicious dessert. More like a

5 stars

A most decadent and delicious dessert. More like a chocolate tart than a cheesecake.

great

5 stars

excellent flavour

Thin cheese cake with too much bottom

1 stars

Love cheesecake and love chocolate but disappointed in this too much biscuit bottom and very tough and dry with very little middle and chocolate top layer had a funny after taste

Wonderful

5 stars

OH my giddy aunt! What a cheesecake this is, very smooth, full of flavour. As i am on my own didn't have any dinner i thought i'd go for a quarter of the cheese cake (being greedy really lol) believe me DON'T it is so rich you couldn't eat it all. I would recommend this cheesecake to anyone, it's beautiful. My only fault with it is it is hard to get out.......:-)

Very disappointing

1 stars

I normally love Tesco products but this is easily the most disappointing own brand Tesco product I have ever tried and half of it went in the bin. Does not taste of cheesecake, chocolate or salted caramel, just a cloying general sweetness that is quite off-putting

Very very sweet and sickly. Unpleasant texture and

1 stars

Very very sweet and sickly. Unpleasant texture and poor flavour.

