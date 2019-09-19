Tesco Finest Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cheesecake 540G

Save your money - no salted caramel flavour at all
There was NO salted caramel taste at all - it was just very chocolatey. Disappointed, would not buy again.
A most decadent and delicious dessert. More like a chocolate tart than a cheesecake.
Thin cheese cake with too much bottom
Love cheesecake and love chocolate but disappointed in this too much biscuit bottom and very tough and dry with very little middle and chocolate top layer had a funny after taste
OH my giddy aunt! What a cheesecake this is, very smooth, full of flavour. As i am on my own didn't have any dinner i thought i'd go for a quarter of the cheese cake (being greedy really lol) believe me DON'T it is so rich you couldn't eat it all. I would recommend this cheesecake to anyone, it's beautiful. My only fault with it is it is hard to get out.......:-)
Very disappointing
I normally love Tesco products but this is easily the most disappointing own brand Tesco product I have ever tried and half of it went in the bin. Does not taste of cheesecake, chocolate or salted caramel, just a cloying general sweetness that is quite off-putting
Very very sweet and sickly. Unpleasant texture and poor flavour.