Tesco Rocky Road Cheesecake 540G

more like chocolate mousse than cheesecake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1714kJ / 411kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (12%), Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Dark Chocolate (3%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Milk Chocolate Chunks (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Demerara Sugar, Evaporated Milk, Cornflour, Cocoa Butter, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whipping Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Triglycerides of Middle Chain Fatty Acids), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonates), Pork Gelatine, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Ethanol, Glazing Agents (Acacia Gum, Shellac), Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring, Honey, Glycerol, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 6 servings
540g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of cheesecake (90g)
|Energy
|1714kJ / 411kcal
|1543kJ / 370kcal
|Fat
|25.1g
|22.6g
|Saturates
|11.8g
|10.6g
|Carbohydrate
|40.9g
|36.8g
|Sugars
|23.6g
|21.2g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.4g
|Protein
|4.6g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
