Tesco Rocky Road Cheesecake 540G

£ 3.25
£0.60/100g
1/6 of cheesecake
  • Energy1543kJ 370kcal
    19%
  • Fat22.6g
    32%
  • Saturates10.6g
    53%
  • Sugars21.2g
    24%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1714kJ / 411kcal

Product Description

  • Baked chocolate cheesecake on a digestive biscuit crumb, topped with chocolate coated honeycomb, chocolate chunks, chocolate coated shortcake and mini marshmallows.
  • Baked for creaminess. Loaded with marshmallows, chocolate chunks, honeycomb and shortcake. Our chefs were inspired by New York favourites both in their choice of a thick and creamy cheesecake and the toppings.
  • Pack size: 540g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (12%), Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Dark Chocolate (3%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Milk Chocolate Chunks (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Demerara Sugar, Evaporated Milk, Cornflour, Cocoa Butter, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whipping Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Triglycerides of Middle Chain Fatty Acids), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Carbonates), Pork Gelatine, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Ethanol, Glazing Agents (Acacia Gum, Shellac), Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring, Honey, Glycerol, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • 1. Carefully remove the cheesecake from the box.
  • 2. Loosen the cheesecake from the edge of the pot.
  • 3. Carefully push the cheesecake up through the hole in the centre and remove the pot.
  • 4. Slide the cheesecake off the board and onto a serving plate.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

540g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of cheesecake (90g)
Energy1714kJ / 411kcal1543kJ / 370kcal
Fat25.1g22.6g
Saturates11.8g10.6g
Carbohydrate40.9g36.8g
Sugars23.6g21.2g
Fibre1.5g1.4g
Protein4.6g4.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

2 stars

more like chocolate mousse than cheesecake

