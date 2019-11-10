By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Molly's Vanilla Cheesecake 474G

Ms Molly's Vanilla Cheesecake 474G

This product is only available for delivery between 02/01/2020 and 31/01/2020.

£ 2.00
£0.42/100g

1/6 of a cheesecake
  • Energy1245kJ 299kcal
    15%
  • Fat18.9g
    27%
  • Saturates8.1g
    41%
  • Sugars16.1g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1576kJ / 378kcal

Product Description

  • Baked vanilla flavoured cheesecake on a digestive biscuit base.
  • Ms Molly's Vanilla Cheesecake Seriously scrummy cheesecake with a vanilla flavour topping Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter. No artificial flavours or colours.
  • Welcome to Ms Molly's fabulous store, home to the tastiest treats in town. Packed with all the family's favourite goodies, it's here to make your day a little bit sweeter.
  • Pack size: 474g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Sugar, Full Fat Soft Cheese (15%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Soured Cream (Milk), Water, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Demerara Sugar, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum).

Full Fat Soft Cheese contains: Cheese (Milk), Maize Starch.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

474g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cheesecake (79g)
Energy1576kJ / 378kcal1245kJ / 299kcal
Fat23.9g18.9g
Saturates10.3g8.1g
Carbohydrate36.0g28.4g
Sugars20.4g16.1g
Fibre1.0g0.8g
Protein4.2g3.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 1.1 stars

Help other customers like you

The worst cheesecake in the world?

1 stars

I didn't think it was possible to make a bad cheesecake, turns out it is. Quite honestly this tastes awful, distinct aroma of cardboard shines through. Avoid this one and spend another £1 on something much better.

I’m just so disappointed

1 stars

This tastes like a hint of cardboard. And that’s it. Just a hint of cardboard, not even full flavour cardboard. This is the worst cheesecake I’ve ever tasted and it’s honestly made me sad. I didn’t think a bad cheesecake even existed, but thanks Ms Molly for making this disappointment in a box. You’ve ruined my night.

Awful. Butter on soggy cardboard

1 stars

Awful. Just tastes like butter. Leaves horrible oil layer in your mouth.

Tasteless. Dont waste your money

1 stars

Sorry. But it was the worst cheesecake i have ever tasted. Ate 1 slice. Absolutely tasteless. Couldnt bear the thought of eating any more.

Rubbish

1 stars

Don't waste your money! We purchased one of these today for the first time to try and was very disappointed. Since when was a cheesecake supposed to be chewy ? It was well in date and kept chilled, very very poor . Spend your money on a different brand !

Rubbish

1 stars

Very disappointed ! Purchased one today to try for the first time and definitely won't be buying another ! Since when was a cheesecake supposed to be 'chewy' ? It was well in date and kept chilled ...absolute waste of money .

very bland, couldn't taste the vanilla!

2 stars

very bland, couldn't taste the vanilla!

A very small portion with fruit might be OK but ke

1 stars

A very small portion with fruit might be OK but keep the Gaviscon handy! The more expensive 'Tesco' brand is worth the extra.

Where's the cheese?

1 stars

Come on Tesco 15% soft cheese? When will you sell a cheesecake that actually tastes nice and not full of flour, fillers and setting agents?

