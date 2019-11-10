Ms Molly's Vanilla Cheesecake 474G

The worst cheesecake in the world?
I didn't think it was possible to make a bad cheesecake, turns out it is. Quite honestly this tastes awful, distinct aroma of cardboard shines through. Avoid this one and spend another £1 on something much better.
I’m just so disappointed
This tastes like a hint of cardboard. And that’s it. Just a hint of cardboard, not even full flavour cardboard. This is the worst cheesecake I’ve ever tasted and it’s honestly made me sad. I didn’t think a bad cheesecake even existed, but thanks Ms Molly for making this disappointment in a box. You’ve ruined my night.
Awful. Butter on soggy cardboard
Awful. Just tastes like butter. Leaves horrible oil layer in your mouth.
Tasteless. Dont waste your money
Sorry. But it was the worst cheesecake i have ever tasted. Ate 1 slice. Absolutely tasteless. Couldnt bear the thought of eating any more.
Rubbish
Don't waste your money! We purchased one of these today for the first time to try and was very disappointed. Since when was a cheesecake supposed to be chewy ? It was well in date and kept chilled, very very poor . Spend your money on a different brand !
very bland, couldn't taste the vanilla!
A very small portion with fruit might be OK but keep the Gaviscon handy! The more expensive 'Tesco' brand is worth the extra.
Where's the cheese?
Come on Tesco 15% soft cheese? When will you sell a cheesecake that actually tastes nice and not full of flour, fillers and setting agents?