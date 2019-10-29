By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Swedish Glace Soy Non Dairy Cones 4X105ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla soy ice cream in a corn waffle cone with a chocolate flavour coating, strawberry sauce (7.5%) and a chocolate flavour topping (7.5%).
  • Swedish glace dairy free vanilla ice cream with strawberry sauce in a corn wafer cone with a dairy free chocolate coating 4 x 105ml. A non-dairy frozen dessert, Swedish Glace is the perfect sweet treat for those who may be lactose or gluten intolerant. Gluten-free and lactose-free, it is also suitable for both vegetarians and vegans. At Swedish Glace, we are passionate about producing delicious ice cream for people who are dairy-free and don’t want to compromise on taste. We’re as passionate about wellbeing as we are about ice cream and we know that many of you choose to follow a dairy-free diet, whether you are adopting a vegan lifestyle, or are intolerant to dairy, lactose or gluten. That’s why our products have always been vegan-friendly, and free from dairy, lactose and gluten. That’s why our products have always been vegan-friendly, and free from dairy, lactose and gluten. Free from any animal products, our ice cream’s not only animal friendly, it’s suitable for vegetarians and vegans too. We ditched the dairy and laid off the lactose in making each delicious scoop of Swedish Glace. It’s perfect for people who are dairy or lactose intolerant. Free from gluten, people who are gluten intolerant or coeliac can enjoy our tasty ice cream, worry free., and free from dairy, lactose and gluten.
  • Swedish glace dairy free vanilla ice cream with strawberry sauce in a corn wafer cone with a dairy free chocolate coating
  • Our classic vanilla dairy free ice cream with a refreshing strawberry sauce centre served in a gluten free corn cone with a dairy free chocolate coating
  • Dairy free and lactose free
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Store at -18 degrees
  • Pack size: 420ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, sugar, corn flour, vegetable oils (coconut, palm, rapeseed), glucose syrup, glucose-fructose syrup, strawberry (2.5%), dextrose, fat reduced cocoa powder, SOYBEAN powder (1%), emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, sunflower and rapeseed lecithin), stabilisers (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan, pectin), corn starch, flavourings, salt, acidity regulator (citric acid), vanilla bean pieces, colour (carotenes). Gluten free

Storage

Storage temperature -18°C

Produce of

Lithuania

Net Contents

420 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1178 kJ830 kJ872 kJ10%
Energy (kcal)280 kcal197 kcal207 kcal10%
Fat (g)11 g7.8 g8.1 g12%
of which saturates (g)8.2 g5.8 g6.1 g31%
Carbohydrate (g)43 g30 g32 g12%
of which sugars (g)28 g20 g21 g23%
Protein (g)1.9 g1.3 g1.4 g3%
Salt (g)0.18 g0.13 g0.13 g2%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 105 ml. ( Pack contains 4 portions )----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nasty.

1 stars

Taste was awful, cone soft. I buy Swedish Glace vanilla and these weren't a patch on that.

Great and gluten free - please stock!

5 stars

These are really nice, and gluten free! Such a shame not being stocked any more. Hope they come back.

A great treat for a highly allergic family member

5 stars

These are absolutely wonderful for a family member with multiple allergies - they love them as they are delicious and you would not know that they are a "free from" product. It is such a shame that the toffee version is not available any longer, nor the Swedish Glace chocolate lollies. Tesco's own versions have nut warnings which sadly excludes so many potential customers.

Not nice at all

1 stars

hated this one, the toffee & vanilla version was so much better but its been replaced by this

Fab taste, better than any other cone even the dai

5 stars

Fab taste, better than any other cone even the dairy ones

