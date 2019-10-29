Swedish Glace Soy Non Dairy Cones 4X105ml

Nasty.
Taste was awful, cone soft. I buy Swedish Glace vanilla and these weren't a patch on that.
Great and gluten free - please stock!
These are really nice, and gluten free! Such a shame not being stocked any more. Hope they come back.
A great treat for a highly allergic family member
These are absolutely wonderful for a family member with multiple allergies - they love them as they are delicious and you would not know that they are a "free from" product. It is such a shame that the toffee version is not available any longer, nor the Swedish Glace chocolate lollies. Tesco's own versions have nut warnings which sadly excludes so many potential customers.
Not nice at all
hated this one, the toffee & vanilla version was so much better but its been replaced by this
Fab taste, better than any other cone even the dai
Fab taste, better than any other cone even the dairy ones