Tefal Chef Delight Frying Pan 28Cm

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tefal Chef Delight Frying Pan 28Cm
£ 16.00
£16.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Features extremely durable non-stick coating
  • Exclusive Thermo-Spot® turns fully red when ready to cook
  • Deeper shape for a neat and comfortable cooking experience
  • Titanium Pro coating: extremely durable non-stick coating that lasts up to 2x longer than Tefal Titanium Force
  • Thermo-Spot® turns fully red when the pan has reached the ideal temperature for perfect searing. It guarantees: perfect texture, perfect colour and perfect flavour, for delicious meals
  • everyday.
  • The depth of this range allows for tidier, more convenient cooking, free from splatters and spills on your hob
  • Chef's Delight is the perfect ally for everyday cooking, thanks to its Titanium Pro coating that lasts up to two times longer. Tefal's iconic Thermospot technology indicates when the pan has reached the optimum cooking temperature as it turns solid red, ensuring perfectly cooked and seared food, full of flavour. Compatible with all hobs including induction, Chef's Delight features a sturdy handle for comfortable use, a deep shape for tidy cooking that avoids splatters and an easy-to-clean non-stick exterior.

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Good fry pan

4 stars

I had this for about a week it works well as a frying pan what more can one say about it

lovely design

5 stars

I like the higher sides as it stops the pan spitting oil onto the hob a bit more. The warm up spot is good and the non stick cooks brill.

Brilliant deal & SO non-stick

5 stars

I bought one of these for our holiday home in Pembrokeshire & was so impressed that I had to get another one for home. Great half price deal, sturdy & excellent non-stickability!

Recommended

5 stars

I bought this frying pan for my new induction hob. The pan is fairly deep and has a thermospot which is also handy.

