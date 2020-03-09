Tefal Chef Delight Frying Pan 28Cm

Good fry pan
I had this for about a week it works well as a frying pan what more can one say about it
lovely design
I like the higher sides as it stops the pan spitting oil onto the hob a bit more. The warm up spot is good and the non stick cooks brill.
Brilliant deal & SO non-stick
I bought one of these for our holiday home in Pembrokeshire & was so impressed that I had to get another one for home. Great half price deal, sturdy & excellent non-stickability!
Recommended
I bought this frying pan for my new induction hob. The pan is fairly deep and has a thermospot which is also handy.