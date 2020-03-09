Tefal Chef Delight Wok 28Cm

Super
Really good quality. Happy with the purchase. Using it daily.
Lovely to use
Purchased as changing from gas to induction hob. Smaller than my old wok but size isn’t everything!! Deep sides & non-stick surface make it a pleasure to use. A lid would have been nice.
Great Wok!
I've had many makes over the years, but Tefal is definitely my favourite. This one doesn't disappoint - robust, cooks well, easy to clean, etc.
Love it
Bought this as goes in the dishwasher. It's nice & deep, which is good for a wok. Haven't used it yet, but the finish looks better than my old one
arrive early than i expect
i bought this when it is 16pound. High quality and arrive the next day i ordered.
Excellent pan
Great quality pan at bargain price. Works great on my induction job.