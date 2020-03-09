By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tefal Chef Delight Wok 28Cm

Tefal Chef Delight Wok 28Cm
£ 18.00
Product Description

  • Features extremely durable non-stick coating
  • Exclusive Thermo-Spot® turns fully red when ready to cook
  • Deeper shape for a neat and comfortable cooking experience
  • Titanium Pro coating: extremely durable non-stick coating that lasts up to 2x longer than Tefal Titanium Force
  • Thermo-Spot® turns fully red when the pan has reached the ideal temperature for perfect searing. It guarantees: perfect texture, perfect colour and perfect flavour, for delicious meals
  • everyday.
  • The depth of this range allows for tidier, more convenient cooking, free from splatters and spills on your hob
  • Chef's Delight is the perfect ally for everyday cooking, thanks to its Titanium Pro coating that lasts up to two times longer. Tefal's iconic Thermospot technology indicates when the pan has reached the optimum cooking temperature as it turns solid red, ensuring perfectly cooked and seared food, full of flavour. Compatible with all hobs including induction, Chef's Delight features a sturdy handle for comfortable use, a deep shape for tidy cooking that avoids splatters and an easy-to-clean non-stick exterior.

Super

5 stars

Really good quality. Happy with the purchase. Using it daily.

Lovely to use

5 stars

Purchased as changing from gas to induction hob. Smaller than my old wok but size isn’t everything!! Deep sides & non-stick surface make it a pleasure to use. A lid would have been nice.

Great Wok!

5 stars

I've had many makes over the years, but Tefal is definitely my favourite. This one doesn't disappoint - robust, cooks well, easy to clean, etc.

Love it

5 stars

Bought this as goes in the dishwasher. It's nice & deep, which is good for a wok. Haven't used it yet, but the finish looks better than my old one

arrive early than i expect

5 stars

i bought this when it is 16pound. High quality and arrive the next day i ordered.

Excellent pan

5 stars

Great quality pan at bargain price. Works great on my induction job.

