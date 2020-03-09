By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tefal Chef Delight Frying Pan 24Cm

5(8)Write a review
image 1 of Tefal Chef Delight Frying Pan 24Cm
£ 14.00
£14.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Features extremely durable non-stick coating
  • Exclusive Thermo-Spot® turns fully red when ready to cook
  • Deeper shape for a neat and comfortable cooking experience
  • Titanium Pro coating: extremely durable non-stick coating that lasts up to 2x longer than Tefal Titanium Force
  • Thermo-Spot® turns fully red when the pan has reached the ideal temperature for perfect searing. It guarantees: perfect texture, perfect colour and perfect flavour, for delicious meals
  • everyday.
  • The depth of this range allows for tidier, more convenient cooking, free from splatters and spills on your hob
  • Chef's Delight is the perfect ally for everyday cooking, thanks to its Titanium Pro coating that lasts up to two times longer. Tefal's iconic Thermospot technology indicates when the pan has reached the optimum cooking temperature as it turns solid red, ensuring perfectly cooked and seared food, full of flavour. Compatible with all hobs including induction, Chef's Delight features a sturdy handle for comfortable use, a deep shape for tidy cooking that avoids splatters and an easy-to-clean non-stick exterior.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

High Quality Non Stick Pan

5 stars

Bought this pan as a replacement to an old nonstick pan that doesn’t do the job for us anymore. So far very pleased with the pan. Has a nice weight when you hold it. Great quality non stick.. heats up really quick & the pan heats up evenly. Over all great purchase.

Great Deep pan frypan

5 stars

Delighted with my frying pan just perfect for those deeper dishes and for larger amounts of food

Very light for an induction pan

4 stars

Very surprised at the weight of this pan, actually thought that I had been sent the wrong item as induction pans are usually rather heavy

Love Tefal

5 stars

Love Tefal pans , for the price they are so much better than others, they remain non stick and last for years.

Good Buy

5 stars

Tefal are the best.Excellent frying pan at a great price with good guarantee.

Non stick really works

5 stars

Excellent frying pan as usual from Tefal and speedy delivery see from Tesco

Fantastic !!

5 stars

Brought this to replace old one and was amazed ! Anazing value and this one is a lot deeper than previous

Brilliant

5 stars

Well worth the money and brilliant product, will let everyone know how good the pan is

Usually bought next

Tefal Chef Delight Wok 28Cm

£ 18.00
£18.00/each

Offer

Tefal Chef Delight Frying Pan 28Cm

£ 16.00
£16.00/each

Offer

Tesco White Stacking Mug Single

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Tesco Grey Stacking Mug Single

£ 1.00
£1.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here