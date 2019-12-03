By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

LEGO City Bag Road Worker 30357

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of LEGO City Bag Road Worker 30357
£ 3.20
£3.20/each

Offer

  • Head out on the LEGO® City roads and fix the potholes before the cars come along! Set includes a 4x4 with warning sign, lollipop STOP sign, radio accessory elements and a road worker minifigure.

Information

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for children under 36 months - contains small parts which could be swallowed

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

LEGO City Sky Police Jet Patrol Plane Toys 60206

£ 6.25
£6.25/each

Offer

LEGO 2in1 Technic Cherry Picker Truck Toys 42088

£ 7.25
£7.25/each

Offer

LEGO Ninjago Monastery Training Ninja Toys 70680

£ 7.25
£7.25/each

Offer

LEGO Ninjago The Samurai Mech Action Figures 70665

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here