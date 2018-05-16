Tesco Half & Half Garlic Baguette 200G

- Energy656kJ 156kcal8%
- Fat6.4g9%
- Saturates3.7g19%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1366kJ / 326kcal
Product Description
- White and wholemeal flour baguette with a garlic and parsley filling, with added butter.
- Crispy & buttery White and wholemeal flour baguette packed with an aromatic filling Our expert bakers have refined their recipe and techniques over time to create bread that delivers the best possible texture and flavour.
- Crispy & buttery White and wholemeal flour baguette packed with an aromatic filling
- Crispy & buttery
- White and wholemeal flour baguette packed with an aromatic filling
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Garlic and Parsley Filling (20%) [Butter (Milk), Margarine [Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Garlic, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice], Rye Flour, Salt, Yeast, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-20 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12-14 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Packing. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a baguette (48g)
|Energy
|1366kJ / 326kcal
|656kJ / 156kcal
|Fat
|13.4g
|6.4g
|Saturates
|7.8g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|40.7g
|19.5g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|1.7g
|Protein
|9.0g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019