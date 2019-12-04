Tesco Custard Doughnut 2 Pack

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Custard (48%) [Water, Cream (Milk), Sugar, Milk Proteins, Rice Starch, Cornflour, Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Glucose, Stabiliser (Pectin), Colour (Mixed Carotenes), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Dextrose, Cornflour, Yeast, Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Soya Flour, Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in a refrigerator.
Once defrosted consume within 24 hours and do not refreeze.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.