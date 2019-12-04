By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Custard Doughnut 2 Pack

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 1.40
£0.70/each

Offer

One doughnut
  • Energy910kJ 217kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1137kJ / 271kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Doughnuts filled with custard.
  • Tesco 2 Custard Doughnuts. Light, fluffy doughnuts filled with rich, smooth custard
  British cream
  • British cream
  • Light, fluffy doughnuts filled with rich, smooth custard
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Custard (48%) [Water, Cream (Milk), Sugar, Milk Proteins, Rice Starch, Cornflour, Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Glucose, Stabiliser (Pectin), Colour (Mixed Carotenes), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Dextrose, Cornflour, Yeast, Wheat Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Soya Flour, Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, almond, beech nut, brazil nut, butternut, cashew, chestnut, chinquapin, coconut, filbert, ginko nut, hazelnut, heartnut, hickory nut, lychee nut, macademia nut, pecan, pili nut, pine nut, pinon nut, pistachio, sheanut and walnut. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted consume within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted consume within 24 hours and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

2 x Doughnuts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne doughnut (80g)
Energy1137kJ / 271kcal910kJ / 217kcal
Fat12.0g9.6g
Saturates5.6g4.5g
Carbohydrate35.2g28.2g
Sugars11.6g9.3g
Fibre0.7g0.6g
Protein5.2g4.2g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious with a generous custard filling,

5 stars

Delicious with a generous custard filling,

Dry and not enough filling.

3 stars

Found them dry and not enough cream to the bread ratio, also not very sweet.

Yuk

2 stars

I bought these last week and the texture of the custard has completely changed, it was more like a jelly, absolutely disgusting. I will not be buying these again which is a shame as they are my favourites! No Longer.

